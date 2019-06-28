Back
Press Release
Smurfit Kappa GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
RNS Number : 8980D
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
28 June 2019
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Saverio Mayer
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer Europe
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each
IE00B1RR8406
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. Conversion of D convertible shares to Ordinary shares under the SKG 2007 Share Incentive Plan
2. Subsequent sale of some converted shares to cover tax and conversion costs
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1. € 4.362
|
18,820
|
2. €26.42
|
10,820
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
28 June 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
N/A
Disclaimer
Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:40:02 UTC