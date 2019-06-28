Log in
Smurfit Kappa : GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/28/2019 | 11:41am EDT
Smurfit Kappa GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
RNS Number : 8980D
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
28 June 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Saverio Mayer

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer Europe

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. Conversion of D convertible shares to Ordinary shares under the SKG 2007 Share Incentive Plan

2. Subsequent sale of some converted shares to cover tax and conversion costs

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. € 4.362

18,820

2. €26.42

10,820

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

28 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

N/A


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHBSGDLRUDBGCI

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:40:02 UTC
