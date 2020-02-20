Smurfit Kappa : GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tony Smurfit Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Smurfit Kappa Group plc b) LEI 635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each IE00B1RR8406 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 2. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 44,372 2. €33.49 22,186 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information









1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ken Bowles Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Smurfit Kappa Group plc b) LEI 635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each IE00B1RR8406 b) Nature of the transaction 3. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 4. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3. Nil 20,512 4. €33.49 10,705 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael O'Riordan Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Smurfit Kappa Group plc b) LEI 635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each IE00B1RR8406 b) Nature of the transaction 5. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 6. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 5. Nil 16,048 6. €33.49 16,048 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Regan Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Treasurer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Smurfit Kappa Group plc b) LEI 635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each IE00B1RR8406 b) Nature of the transaction 7. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 8. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 7. Nil 13,072 8. €33.49 13,072 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Saverio Mayer Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Europe b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Smurfit Kappa Group plc b) LEI 635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each IE00B1RR8406 b) Nature of the transaction 9. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 10. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 9. Nil 23,716 10. €33.49 9,716 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information









