SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP    SK3   IE00B1RR8406

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

(SK3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/20 05:40:37 am
34.35 EUR   +0.91%
05:13aSMURFIT KAPPA : GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
04:13aSMURFIT KAPPA : invests in expansion of its paper sack business in the Americas
PU
02/13SMURFIT KAPPA : GrpPLC - Holding(s) in Company
PU
Smurfit Kappa : GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/20/2020 | 05:13am EST
RNS Number : 5999D
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
20 February 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tony Smurfit

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

2. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. Nil

44,372

2. €33.49

22,186

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information




Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ken Bowles

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

3. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

4. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3. Nil

20,512

4. €33.49

10,705

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael O'Riordan

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Company Secretary

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

5. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

6. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5. Nil

16,048

6. €33.49

16,048

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Regan

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Treasurer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

7. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

8. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7. Nil

13,072

8. €33.49

13,072

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Saverio Mayer

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer Europe

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

9. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

10. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9. Nil

23,716

10. €33.49

9,716

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information




Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Juan Guillermo Castaneda

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer The Americas

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

b)

LEI

635400CPLP8H5ITDVT56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

IE00B1RR8406

b)

Nature of the transaction

11. Vesting of Awards granted in 2017 under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

12. Sale of shares vested under the SKG 2011 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

11. Nil

13,316

12. €33.49

5,267

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHGCGDDLUDDGGG

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:12:01 UTC
