Smurfit Kappa : GrpPLC - Pricing of a Senior Notes Offering

Statement re Pricing of a Senior Notes Offering

Smurfit Kappa Announces the Pricing of a Senior Notes Offering

Dublin, London, 2 September 2019: Smurfit Kappa Group plc ('Smurfit Kappa' or the 'Group') today announces that it has successfully priced an upsized offering by one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Smurfit Kappa Treasury Unlimited Company, of €750 million of euro-denominated senior notes due 2027 (the 'New Notes') (the 'Offering').

The New Notes priced at par and have a coupon of 1.50%. The closing of the sale of the New Notes is scheduled to be completed on 16 September 2019, and is subject to customary conditions.

Following the Group's earlier announcement on 2 September 2019, that it intended to issue a notice for the conditional redemption of the Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2020 (the '2020 Floating Rate Notes') in full and a notice for the conditional redemption of €250 million in aggregate principal amount of the 3.25% Senior Notes due 2021 (the '2021 Notes', and together with the 2020 Floating Rates Notes, the 'Redeemed Notes'), the Group intends to issue a supplemental notice for the conditional redemption of an additional €250 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes, which redemption is currently anticipated to take place on 3 October 2019. The redemption of each series of Redeemed Notes is conditional upon the completion of the Offering and the receipt by the Group of net proceeds in a sufficient quantity, together with cash on hand, to pay the redemption price of the applicable series of Redeemed Notes, accrued but unpaid interest thereon and all expenses related to the Offering and the redemption of the Redeemed Notes on or before the redemption date. There can be no assurance that the Offering or the redemption of the Redeemed Notes will be completed.

The New Notes are being offered in a private placement and there will be no public offering of the New Notes. The New Notes will be offered and sold only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa, a FTSE 100 company, is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with around 46,000 employees in over 350 production sites across 35 countries and with revenue of €8.9 billion in 2018. We are located in 23 countries in Europe, and 12 in the Americas. We are the only large-scale pan-regional player in Latin America.

With our pro-active team, we relentlessly use our extensive experience and expertise, supported by our scale, to open up opportunities for our customers. We collaborate with forward-thinking customers by sharing superior product knowledge, market understanding and insights in packaging trends to ensure business success in their markets. We have an unrivalled portfolio of paper-packaging solutions, which is constantly updated with our market-leading innovations. This is enhanced through the benefits of our integration, with optimal paper design, logistics, timeliness of service, and our packaging plants sourcing most of their raw materials from our own paper mills.

Our products, which are 100% renewable and produced sustainably, improve the environmental footprint of our customers.

