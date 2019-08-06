Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Smurfit Kappa Group    SK3   IE00B1RR8406

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

(SK3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Smurfit Kappa : Notification of Italian Competition Authority Decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Smurfit Kappa Group plc ('Smurfit Kappa', 'SKG' or the 'Group') confirms that one of its subsidiaries, Smurfit Kappa Italia, S.p.A. ('SKI'), has been notified today of a decision from the Italian Competition Authority ('ICA') regarding proceedings initiated in early 2017 in respect of a market-wide investigation in Italy against approximately 50 companies (including the largest participants in the market). SKI fully co-operated with the investigation. The ICA has notified these 50 companies (including SKI) that they have been found to have engaged in anti-competitive practices in Italy and the ICA has levied a fine of € 124 million on SKI. This cost will be taken as an exceptional charge in the current year.

SKG is very disappointed with the decision of the ICA on many levels and will vigorously appeal this decision on both administrative and substantive grounds. This process will take a number of years. SKG is committed to the highest standards of conduct in its business and will not tolerate any actions that are inconsistent with its values.

Enquiries:

Smurfit Kappa
Garrett Quinn (Investor Relations) Tel: +353 (0)1 202 7000

K Capital (Public relations adviser)
Mark Kenny
Tel: +353 (0)86 242 9616

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP
12:30pSMURFIT KAPPA : Notification of Italian Competition Authority Decision
PU
07/29SMURFIT KAPPA : eCommerce expertise leads to impressive sales growth for flower ..
PU
07/15SMURFIT KAPPA : expands global network of recycling plants
PU
07/04SMURFIT KAPPA : sustainable packaging innovation recognised with 11 Starpack awa..
PU
06/28SMURFIT KAPPA : GrpPLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
06/27SMURFIT KAPPA : designs innovative eCommerce packaging for Latin American egg pr..
PU
06/21SMURFIT KAPPA : receives top innovation award from Kellogg's
AQ
06/20SMURFIT KAPPA : makes multiple upgrades at its flagship mill
AQ
06/19SMURFIT KAPPA : sustainable packaging innovation recognised in WorldStar Awards
PU
06/14SMURFIT KAPPA : recognised as 'most respected brand' and sustainability leader a..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 244 M
EBIT 2019 1 105 M
Net income 2019 665 M
Debt 2019 3 495 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 9,42x
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 6 261 M
Chart SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Smurfit Kappa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 32,39  €
Last Close Price 26,46  €
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Paul James Smurfit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Ignatius O'Mahony Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth Bowles Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arco Berkenbosch Vice President-Marketing, Research & Development
Richard Schouten Group Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP18.49%7 004
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY4.41%15 792
MONDI PLC-2.45%9 381
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA21.32%9 355
DS SMITH7.22%5 342
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY35.06%4 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group