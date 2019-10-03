Log in
Smurfit Kappa : continues its investment in Mexico with innovative new digital printer

10/03/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Smurfit Kappa, global packaging leader, continues its investment in sustainable technology in Mexico, with a state-of-the-art new digital printer.

An advanced new printer (the Barberan Jetmaster 1890) is set to be installed in the Atlacomulco Corrugated Plant in Mexico in response to the growing need for high-volume digital printing.

The new single pass high performance printer has the capacity to print up to 12 million m2 annually, significantly reducing the lead time to get products to market.

Speaking about the new printer, Juan Guillermo Castaneda, CEO of Smurfit Kappa, the Americas, said: 'As the leading supplier of paper-based packaging in the Americas, we are pleased to continue bringing the latest industry innovations to Mexico.

'Mexico is a market with strong growth potential which is key to our operations in the region. We continue to invest in this country to offer our customers market-leading, sustainable packaging solutions.'

Jorge Alberto Angel, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Mexico, added: 'Investment in this revolutionary new six-colour printer is line with our objective to respond quickly to customers' needs particularly in the FMCG market.

'This high-specification printer will offer enhanced branding opportunities and a best-in-class service for our customers.'

Installation of the new printer commences this month ahead of it being fully operational in Q1 2020.


Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:23:08 UTC
