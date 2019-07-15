Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

(SK3)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Smurfit Kappa : expands global network of recycling plants

0
07/15/2019

Smurfit Kappa has opened a new recycling plant in the Tuscan region of Italy, strengthening its recovered paper service in the region.

Smurfit Kappa Marlia will process approximately 15,000 tonnes of recovered paper annually and this is expected to increase to 25,000 tonnes next year. The new plant is strategically located in the district where 60% of Italian containerboard and 90% of tissue paper is produced.

The Marlia depot works closely with the local council, supermarkets and businesses to collect used paper and board which is transported to the Smurfit Kappa Ania Paper Mill in Lucca where it is used as raw material to produce new containerboard.

Speaking about the new facility, General Manager, Luca Mannori, said: 'We are delighted to have this new plant up and running, which is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to sustainable development and an important addition to the region.

'Paper-based packaging is 100% recyclable. All corrugated, solid board and folding carton can be put through a process to make it into another box in less than 14 days, demonstrating a truly closed loop approach.'

Henri Vermeulen, Vice President of Smurfit Kappa Recovered Paper added: 'Paper recovery is a key part of the circular economy. As part of our Better Planet Packaging initiative we are using our long-term experience in recycling to develop even more sustainable packaging concepts.

'The new Marlia plant will play a significant part in ensuring the permanent availability of enough good quality recovered paper to guarantee the demands of all our customers in the chain.'

Smurfit Kappa has long been committed to best practice in recycling and has a global network of specialist recycling plants.


Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 07:19:07 UTC
