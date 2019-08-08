Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

(SK3)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Smurfit Kappa : sees surge of interest in sustainable packaging solutions for fresh produce

0
08/08/2019

Smurfit Kappa has seen a marked increase in the number of companies seeking sustainable packaging alternatives for fresh fruit and vegetables.

The packaging leader, which launched its Better Planet Packaging initiative last year, has been working on a portfolio of products designed to replace less sustainable packaging as many brands come under increasing pressure to become more sustainable. In a recent survey, 75% of consumers indicated a preference for paper-based packaging against less sustainable alternatives.1

Portuguese grape producer Pomares do Sol approached Smurfit Kappa with the intention of finding a solution that would meet its sustainability requirements, increase the profile of its brand and have the capacity to withstand the journey through a complex and demanding supply chain.

Smurfit Kappa has a strong track record in creating packaging solutions for the agricultural sector including its award-winning SoFru pack for berries.

Like SoFru pack, the new solution is an easy-to-assemble corrugated punnet on which high quality colour and graphics can be printed to attract consumer attention in the retail environment. It is fully recyclable, and designed to ensure that the condition and quality of the fruit remains in perfect condition from farm through to the consumer.

Raul Andre, General Manager of Smurfit Kappa Celapack, commented: 'This was the result of a collaborative process with Pomares do Sol during which we analysed all aspects of the supply chain and the product requirements.

'Raising the profile of the brand was a key consideration and we also created a packaging solution that has a lifespan which matches the lifespan of the product inside which is very important.'

Smurfit Kappa's Better Planet Packaging initiative seeks to reduce packaging waste and ultimately address the challenges of waste and litter that ends up in oceans and landfill.

1 Smurfit Kappa Consumer Insights Survey 2018 based on 1200 shoppers using EyeSee eye-tracking technology


Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 17:15:07 UTC
