Smurfit Kappa : sustainable packaging innovation recognised in WorldStar Awards

06/19/2019 | 03:49am EDT

Smurfit Kappa has won three awards for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at the 2019 WorldStar Awards.

The first product was for a life-saving dialysis kit. 'Not a Drop Wasted' is a secure but easily opened pack with rounded corners to protect the 5-litre bags of dialysis solution inside.

The second winning product was the stand-out 'Cardboard Castle' toy box for use in the eCommerce sector. The toy is shipped in an attractive box which can then be quickly turned into a castle creating an enhanced consumer experience.

Smurfit Kappa picked up the third award for its 'Packed like Sardines' automotive pack which hides an easy-assembling insert inside and eliminates the need for plastic. The packaging leader has seen a growing number of customers seeking to substitute non-recyclable materials with sustainable alternatives from its Better Planet Packaging portfolio.

Commenting about the win, Zdeněk Suchitra, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Czech Republic & Slovakia, said: 'We are delighted and honoured to have been recognised in these prestigious awards.

'We work with customers from many different sectors to come up with sustainable packaging that will deliver against a number of briefs. I'm proud of the talented and creative people behind these products.'

Jan Kaprhál, Smurfit Kappa Innovation & Marketing Manager, added: 'As a leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions we are committed to bringing both innovation and added value to our customers and their businesses.'

The annual WorldStar awards are held by the World Packaging Organisation. This year's awards attracted 319 entries from 34 countries.


Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 07:48:04 UTC
