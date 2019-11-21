Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Smurfit Kappa Group    SK3   IE00B1RR8406

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

(SK3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Smurfit Kappa : unveils innovative new packaging portfolio to replace single-use plastics in beverage packs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 03:16am EST

Smurfit Kappa has launched a portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions for bundling canned and bottled beverages.

The innovative new corrugated range eliminates the need for single-use plastic and is 100% recyclable, renewable and biodegradable.

The Smurfit Kappa GreenClip product is an alternative for the plastic rings which are commonly used to group six packs of cans. With harrowing images of marine life entangled in plastic rings surfacing in the media all the time, many drinks providers are keen to switch to an environmentally friendly alternative. The GreenClip uses a corrugated alternative to bundle the cans but can easily facilitate the sale of single units.

Smurfit Kappa invented the TopClip to replace the stretch film that is used to bundle and sell cans in one pack. The TopClip fully covers the top of the cans, protecting them from contamination and providing excellent branding opportunities.

With a 30% lower carbon footprint than the plastic version, the TopClip is completely plastic-free and 100% renewable, recyclable and biodegradable. Furthermore, as it is made from less material and does not require glue, it is significantly more sustainable than other recently launched packaging solutions on the market.

It has two die-cut holes so it can be handled easily in-store and received excellent feedback in consumer tests. Smurfit Kappa is currently working with several large automation suppliers to develop a full turnkey solution for interested customers.

The final product in the trio is the Nor-Grip Case Study which Smurfit Kappa launched earlier this year to considerable acclaim. The Nor-Grip is an innovative corrugated solution that securely bundles bottles together into consumer units eliminating the need for shrink film.

Speaking about the portfolio, Arco Berkenbosch, Vice President of Innovation & Development at Smurfit Kappa, said: 'I am very excited about these unique solutions. All our tests have shown that in terms of convenience and sustainability they are at the top of the market.

'Single-use plastics can have a devastating impact on the environment and designing even more sustainable packaging alternatives is a cornerstone of our Better Planet Packaging initiative. We know from our research that 75% of consumers have a preference for sustainable packaging.'

All three innovative products were showcased at Smurfit Kappa's first ever Better Planet Packaging Day which took place across its global network of Experience Centres on 21st November. A series of events were held across 20 countries featuring the unveiling of new products, interactive customer workshops and guest speakers.

Image: Green-Clip

Image: Top-Clip

Image: Nor-Grip

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP
03:16aSMURFIT KAPPA : unveils innovative new packaging portfolio to replace single-use..
PU
11/19Companies Adjust Financial Communications to Resonate With Humans and Robots
DJ
11/08SMURFIT KAPPA : GrpPLC - Block listing Interim Review
PU
11/06SMURFIT KAPPA : GrpPLC - Holding(s) in Company
PU
11/06SMURFIT KAPPA : combines expertise with Mitsubishi HiTec Paper to create innovat..
PU
11/06SMURFIT KAPPA : GrpPLC - Corporate Broker Appointment
PU
10/31SMURFIT KAPPA : S financial updates pack a punch
AQ
10/30SMURFIT KAPPA : Córdoba in Spain celebrates its 50th anniversary
PU
10/30SMURFIT KAPPA : GrpPLC - Trading Statement
PU
10/30SMURFIT KAPPA : First Nine Months 2019 Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 168 M
EBIT 2019 1 095 M
Net income 2019 658 M
Debt 2019 3 467 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 7 445 M
Chart SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Smurfit Kappa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 33,91  €
Last Close Price 31,44  €
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Paul James Smurfit Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Irial Finan Chairman
Kenneth Bowles Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Arco Berkenbosch Vice President-Marketing, Research & Development
Richard Schouten Group Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP35.17%8 238
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY12.09%18 026
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA36.21%10 678
MONDI PLC1.22%10 471
WESTROCK5.77%10 297
DS SMITH PLC26.53%6 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group