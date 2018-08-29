Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
Smurfit Kappa : recognised with FTSE4Good Index listing for fifth consecutive year

08/29/2018 | 09:21am CEST

​29th August 2018

Smurfit Kappa's commitment to sustainability has been recognised once again by the FTSE4Good Index. The packaging leader was listed on the sustainability index for the fifth year in a row after distinguishing itself for its strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

To qualify once again, Smurfit Kappa was assessed on a rigorous set of FTSE4Good criteria which are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Smurfit Kappa's annual Sustainable Development Report provides a robust and transparent update on its ESG performance in five strategic areas of focus: Climate Change, Forest, Water, Waste and People.

In the 2017 report, which was launched earlier this year, the company announced several key sustainability achievements including meeting three targets relating to water, climate change and health and safety ahead of time. The report also revealed that Smurfit Kappa has invested approximately €5 million in social and scientific projects to benefit the communities in which it operates.

Steven Stoffer, Group VP Development at Smurfit Kappa, said: 'We are delighted to have been listed on the FTSE4Good Index once again. At Smurfit Kappa, we believe in taking a sustainable approach to every aspect of our business.

'More and more investors and funds are using this index to make better informed investment decisions. Many of our customers also expect their business partners to have a genuine commitment to corporate social responsibility and this is something that we have a strong track record in.'

Smurfit Kappa is also listed on the Euronext Vigeo, Ethibel and STOXX Global ESG Leaders investor rating systems.

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 07:21:02 UTC
