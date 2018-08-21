Smurfit Kappa : sustainability achievements recognised with Colombian award

​

21st August 2018

Smurfit Kappa has received the 'Best Environmental Approach' award in the Andesco Sustainability Awards in Colombia.

The Andesco Awards, which have been running since 2005, recognise the exemplary achievements of companies in the public utilities and communications sectors.

Smurfit Kappa has a strong track record in sustainability and embeds circularity across all its business operations.

The fibres Smurfit Kappa uses in paper production are from sustainably managed forests. In Colombia, the company has 44,000 hectares of commercial forestry plantations and 22,000 hectares of natural forests that are protected and preserved and FSC® certified.

Last year, Smurfit Kappa recycled a total of 180,000 tonnes of paper and cardboard in Colombia. The Smurfit Kappa Colombia Foundation has also been very active in community development with ongoing investment in education, the environment and other corporate social responsibility initiatives.

These are just some examples of the ongoing work that led to Smurfit Kappa becoming one of 19 winners out of the 361 companies that registered for the awards.

Speaking about the award, Nicolas Pombo, Manager of the Smurfit Kappa Colombia Forestry Division, said: 'We are very pleased to receive this important award. Our commitment is to continue along this path.

'All sectors must keep on working together to establish a circular economy model that guarantees the sustainability of the resources given to us by mother nature.'

Jorge Londoño, General Manager of EPM, one of Colombia's largest utilities companies, added: 'EPM celebrates this award and the fact that all of Smurfit Kappa´s initiatives align with its vision in sustainability and the need to balance the social, environmental and economic aspects of business.'

To read more about Smurfit Kappa's sustainability achievements, click here. Pictured below is Nicolas Pombo, Manager of the Smurfit Kappa Forestry Division.