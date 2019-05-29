Italy's National Fire Corps and Snam: Collaboration agreement on training, safety and new technologies

Rome, 29 May 2019 - Italy's National Fire Corps and Snam have signed a collaboration agreement on technical training, security, information and data exchange, and the testing of key technological innovations that typify Italy's national gas infrastructure sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Department headquarters in Rome, by the Head of the Corps, Fabio Dattilo, and Snam's CEO, Marco Alverà.

The Fire Corps and Snam will work together to train their technical staff by holding courses on the safe management of gas infrastructure, fire prevention and other issues that commonly occur in relation to transportation, storage and regasification activities.

Moreover, a real-time information exchange will be launched between the Snam Dispatching Centre, the technological 'brain' and control center of Italy's natural gas network, and the Fire Corps' Central Operations Room. This is expected to optimize monitoring of national infrastructure.

Issues for further analysis include new technologies relating to the transport and storage of gas, such as hydrogen. Hydrogen can be produced from renewable sources and will play a crucial role in achieving the European and global decarbonisation objectives by 2050.

'This agreement strengthens our historic cooperation with the Fire Corps on prevention and safety, and extends it to training, technology and new sources of sustainable energy,' said Snam's CEO, Marco Alverà. 'We are proud to be able to share information, experience and skills with our excellent National Fire Corps. Not only are they an extraordinary technical rescue organization, but they also contribute to the growth and social development of our local communities.'