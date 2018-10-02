Log in
SNAM (SRG)

SNAM (SRG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/02 08:43:59 pm
3.662 EUR   +1.36%
SNAM : EMTN Programme and issuance of bonds renewed, Euro Commercial Paper Programme and relative issue approved
PU
09:07aSNAM : to continue with share buyback
PU
10/01EMPLOYER BRANDI : Snam awarded by Universum Ranking
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Snam: EMTN Programme and issuance of bonds renewed, Euro Commercial Paper Programme and relative issue approved

10/02/2018 | 07:58pm CEST

San Donato Milanese (Milano), 2 October 2018 - Snam's Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of Carlo Malacarne, resolved to renew the EMTN Programme, launched in 2012, for a maximum total amount confirmed at 10 billion euros. The Board of Directors consequently approved the issue of one or more additional bonds through the EMTN Programme by 2 October 2019, for a maximum amount of 1.74 billion euros, increased by the amount corresponding to the bonds redeemed during the same period and to be placed with institutional investors operating mainly in Europe. The total nominal value of the bonds issued will not exceed the maximum limit of 10 billion euros.

The EMTN Programme represents an effective tool to raise significant financial resources from the market in a fast and flexible way at competitive costs, in line with the expected evolution of the Company's target financial structure. The bonds issued may be listed on one or more regulated markets.

To date, bonds for approximately 8.3 billion euros have been issued under the EMTN Programme.

The Board of Directors also approved a Euro Commercial Paper Programme ('ECP Programme') and the issue of one or more Euro Commercial Papers through the ECP Programme by 2 years from 2 October 2018 for a maximum amount of 1 billion euros, increased by the amount corresponding to the Euro Commercial Papers redeemed during the same period and to be placed with institutional investors. The total nominal value of the Euro Commercial Papers issued will not exceed the maximum limit of 1 billion euros.

The ECP Programme will allow Snam to diversify its short-term financing instruments, aiming towards a more flexible treasury management optimization strategy.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 17:57:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 554 M
EBIT 2018 1 397 M
Net income 2018 993 M
Debt 2018 11 598 M
Yield 2018 6,10%
P/E ratio 2018 12,46
P/E ratio 2019 12,21
EV / Sales 2018 9,45x
EV / Sales 2019 9,40x
Capitalization 12 534 M
Chart SNAM
Duration : Period :
Snam Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,12 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Malacarne Chairman
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Cosma Panzacchi EVP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAM-11.45%14 481
ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP4.81%20 952
DCP MIDSTREAM LP12.58%5 861
ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP0.28%5 447
TC PIPELINES, LP-41.58%2 212
CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP15.68%1 235
