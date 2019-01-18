Snam: Financial Calendar 2019

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 18 January 2019 - Snam announces the calendar of corporate events and the dates of the publication of its financial results that will be examined by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting during 2019.

Board of Directors Press Release Conference Call * Consolidated financial statements and draft financial statements at 31 December 2018 Non-financial information statement Dividend proposal for 2018 Reports by the BoD to the Shareholders' Meeting for renewal of corporate bodies 2019 Report on Compensation 2018 Corporate governance and ownership structure report 2018 Sustainability report Call of the Shareholders' Meeting 19 February 2019 (Tuesday) 20 February 2019 (Wednesday) Shareholders' Meeting ** 2018 Financial Statements for the year Resolution on the allocation of FY 2018 profits Renewal of corporate bodies 2 April 2019 (Tuesday) (single call) Board of Directors Press Release Conference Call * Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2019 15 May 2019 (Wednesday) 16 May 2019 (Thursday) Board of Directors Press Release Conference Call * Half-year report at 30 June 2019 31 July 2019 (Wednesday) 01 August 2019 (Thursday) Board of Directors Press Release Conference Call * Interim Financial Report at 30 September 2019 13 November 2019 (Wednesday) 14 November 2019 (Thursday) Board of Directors Press Release / Strategy Presentation* Strategic Plan 20 November 2019 (Wednesday) 21 November 2019 (Thursday)

* Press release will be issued in the morning (non-trading hours). Conference Call/Strategy Presentation for the presentation of results to the community during that same afternoon.

** Press release will be issued at the end of the Shareholders' Meeting.

The market is informed of the dates of:

- Payment:

o of the advance on the dividend for 2018: 23 January 2019 (record date 22 January 2019) with coupon payment date 21 January 2019;

o of the balance on the dividend for 2018: 26 June 2019 (record date 25 June 2019) with coupon payment date 24 June 2019.

- Road show to present the company's objectives as established in the Strategic Plan to institutional investors and financial analysts: as from November 2019.

Any amendment to the above calendar will be notified to the market in due time.