Snam : Notice publication of documents

NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION
San Donato Milanese, 10 October 2018 - The minutes of the Board of Directors meeting held on 2 October 2018 on the authorization to issue bonds and Euro Commercial Paper are available to the public at the Company's registered office in San Donato Milanese, Piazza Santa Barbara 7, Borsa Italiana S.p.A.(www.borsaitaliana.it)and on the authorised storage system "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).
The aforementioned documents are also published on the Company's website(www.snam.it in the "Governance and Conduct" - "Reports and documentation" - "Board minutes" section).
|
snam
|
Snam S.p.A.
|
Piazza Santa Barbara, 7
|
registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)
|
20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)
|
Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up
|
Switch board tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1
|
Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce Business Register
|
www.snam.it
|
no. 13271390158
|
R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443
|
VAT no. 13271390158
Disclaimer
SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 15:57:03 UTC