SNAM
Snam : Notice publication of documents

10/10/2018 | 05:58pm CEST

NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

San Donato Milanese, 10 October 2018 - The minutes of the Board of Directors meeting held on 2 October 2018 on the authorization to issue bonds and Euro Commercial Paper are available to the public at the Company's registered office in San Donato Milanese, Piazza Santa Barbara 7, Borsa Italiana S.p.A.(www.borsaitaliana.it)and on the authorised storage system "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).

The aforementioned documents are also published on the Company's website(www.snam.it in the "Governance and Conduct" - "Reports and documentation" - "Board minutes" section).

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 15:57:03 UTC
