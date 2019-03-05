Snam : Notice publication of documents

NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

San Donato Milanese, 5 March 2019 - The Report of the Board of Directors for the Shareholders' Meeting (Ordinary Session) relating to item 4 "Policy on remuneration pursuant to article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998", and the 2018 Report on Compensation are available to the public at Snam's registered office in Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese, on the Company's website (www.snam.it, "Governance and Conduct - Shareholders Meeting" section), and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid

Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).