Snam : Notice publication of documents

San Donato Milanese, 5 March 2019 - The Report of the Board of Directors for the Shareholders' Meeting (Ordinary Session) relating to item 4 "Policy on remuneration pursuant to article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998", and the 2018 Report on Compensation are available to the public at Snam's registered office in Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese, on the Company's website (www.snam.it, "Governance and Conduct - Shareholders Meeting" section), and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid
Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).
Snam
Piazza Santa Barbara, 7
registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)
20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)
Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up
Switch board tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1
Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce Business Register
www.snam.it
no. 13271390158
R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443
VAT no. 13271390158
Snam S.p.A.
