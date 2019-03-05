Log in
SNAM

04:20aSNAM : Notice publication of documents
PU
03/03CEOs of Italy's Snam, Italgas to stay in their roles - source
RE
03/02SNAM : TAP's Italian shareholder issues its first Climate Action Bond
AQ
News 
Snam : Notice publication of documents

Snam : Notice publication of documents

03/05/2019 | 04:20am EST

NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

San Donato Milanese, 5 March 2019 - The Report of the Board of Directors for the Shareholders' Meeting (Ordinary Session) relating to item 4 "Policy on remuneration pursuant to article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998", and the 2018 Report on Compensation are available to the public at Snam's registered office in Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese, on the Company's website (www.snam.it, "Governance and Conduct - Shareholders Meeting" section), and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid

Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).

Snam

Piazza Santa Barbara, 7

registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)

20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)

Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up

Switch board tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1

Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce Business Register

www.snam.it

no. 13271390158

R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443

VAT no. 13271390158

Snam S.p.A.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 09:19:07 UTC
