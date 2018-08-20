Log in
Snam: report on the purchase of treasury shares

08/20/2018 | 08:21am CEST

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 20 August 2018 - Snam acquired between 10 and 17 August 6,906,198 of its own shares at an average price per share equal to 3.7032 euro, for an aggregate amount of 25,575,170.17 euro. The purchases were made within the share buyback programme pursuant to the resolution of the Shareholder Meeting on 24 April 2018. The start of the purchase plan was announced to the market on 18 June.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary agent appointed for the implementation of the programme, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on the MTA (Electronic Stock Market) are reported below on a daily basis:

Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price (euro)

Consideration (euro)

10/08/2018

1,050,000

3.7412

3,928,260.00

13/08/2018

998,610

3.7093

3,704,144.07

14/08/2018

1,055,798

3.7312

3,939,393.50

16/08/2018

1,999,078

3.6937

7,383,994.41

17/08/2018

1,802,712

3.6719

6,619,378.19

Since the start of the purchase plan Snam acquired 33,470,879 own shares (equal to 0.96% of the share capital), for an aggregate amount of 121,028,537.91 euro.

Following the purchases, and taking into consideration the treasury shares already held, as of 19 august 2018 Snam holds 124,393,504 shares equal to 3.59% of the share capital.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:20:04 UTC
