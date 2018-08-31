Snam: report on the purchase of treasury shares

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 31 August 2018 - Snam acquired between 27 and 28 August 831,425 of its own shares at an average price per share equal to 3.6460 euro, for an aggregate amount of 3,031,349.38 euro. The purchases were made within the share buyback programme pursuant to the resolution of the Shareholder Meeting on 24 April 2018. The start of the purchase plan was announced to the market on 18 June.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary agent appointed for the implementation of the programme, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on the MTA (Electronic Stock Market) are reported below on a daily basis:

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price (euro) Consideration (euro) 27/08/2018 792,386 3.6461 2,889,118.59 28/08/2018 39,039 3.6433 142,230.79

Since the start of the purchase plan Snam acquired 41,323,755 own shares (equal to 1.19% of the share capital), for an aggregate amount of 149,999,997.42 euro.

Following the purchases, and taking into consideration the treasury shares already held, as of 30 august 2018 Snam holds 132,246,380 shares equal to 3.81% of the share capital.