Snam: slates filed for renewal the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

San Donato Milanese, 9 March 2019 - Snam hereby announces that as of 8 March 2019, the deadline as laid down in current regulations, the following slates of candidates for the office of Director and for the office of Statutory Auditor of the Company have been filed at the company's registered offices in view of the renewal of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 2 April 2019 on single call. The slates were submitted respectively by CDP Reti S.p.A, owner of 30.37% of the share capital, and by institutional investors, which together hold 2.075% of the share capital(1).

Slates of candidates for the office of Director and Statutory Auditor submitted by CDP Reti S.p.A.

Candidates for the office of Director

1. Luca Dal Fabbro (*) (Chairman);

2. Marco Alverà;

3. Alessandro Tonetti;

4. Yunpeng He;

5. Francesca Pace (*);

6. Antonio Marano (*);

7. Antonella Baldino;

8. Francesca Fonzi.

(*) Candidate who declared he/she fulfils the independence requirements of article 148, subsection 3, of Legislative Decree 58/98 (CLF) and the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Corporate Governance Committee.

Candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor

Standing Auditors:

1. Gianfranco Chinellato (*);

2. Donata Patrini (*).

Alternate Auditors:

1. Maria Gimigliano (*).

(*) Candidate who has declared to be enrolled in the register of external auditors and to have worked on legal audits for a period of no less than three years.

The aforementioned Shareholder also stated that at the shareholders' meeting it will approve the following resolution proposals made by the Board of Directors of Snam:

set the number of directors to be appointed as nine;

set the term of office for the directors to be appointed at three financial years, expiring on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2021;

set the gross annual remuneration payable to each director at 70,000 euros, in addition to the reimbursement of expenses incurred in performing the duties of their office;

set the gross annual remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors at 80,000 euros and that payable to each Standing Auditor at 60,000 euros, in addition to the reimbursement of expenses incurred in performing the duties of their office.

Slates of candidates for the office of Director and Statutory Auditor submitted by institutional investors

Candidates for the office of Director

1. Francesco Gori (*);

2. Rita Rolli (*);

3. Laura Cavatorta (*).

(*) Candidate who declared he/she fulfils the independence requirements of article 148, subsection 3, of Legislative Decree 58/98 (CLF) and the Corporate Governance Code approved by the Corporate Governance Committee.

Candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor

Standing Auditors:

1. Stefano Gnocchi (*).

Alternate Auditors:

1. Federica Albizzati (*).

(*) Candidate who has declared to be enrolled in the register of external auditors and to have worked on legal audits for a period of no less than three years.

These slates, together with the relative documentation, shall be made available to the public by 12 March 2019 at the registered office, on the Company's website (www.snam.it, in the 'Governance and Conduct - Shareholders' Meeting' section) as well as at the authorised storage mechanism ' eMarket STORAGE' managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).

(1)Alleanza Assicurazioni, Amundi Luxembourg SA, Amundi SGR, Anima SGR, Arca Fondi SGR, BancoPosta Fondi SGR, Etica SGR, Eurizon Capital SGR, Eurizon Capital SA, Eurizon Investment SICAV, Epsilon SGR, Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland), Fideuram Investimenti SGR, Interfund Sicav, Generali Investments Partners, Legal&General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited, Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR, Mediolanum International Funds Limited, Pramerica SICAV and Pramerica SGR.