SNAM S.P.A.

SNAM S.P.A.

SRG
Snam S p A : Pandemic to cut global gas and LNG demand by about 4% in 2020 -industry group

08/06/2020 | 11:42am EDT

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic will cut global natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand by about 4% in 2020 from record highs in 2019, according to a study by the International Gas Union, an industry lobby group, and others.

Still, demand can recover to pre-Covid-19 levels in the next two years as the world economy regains momentum, the study said, citing abundant supply and continued low prices.

The report projected global LNG demand will fall about 4.2% in 2020 after soaring 13% in 2019 to a record 482 billion cubic meters.

IGU partnered with Italian gas company Snam SpA and BloombergNEF, a research company, to write the report.

The collapse in global gas demand due to government lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus caused prices to fall to record lows in Europe and Asia earlier this year. U.S. prices dropped to a 24-year low.

Analysts said prices are still low and are expected to remain relatively low for years, which should encourage utilities to burn more gas in coming years.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in the "Stated Policies Scenario" of its 2019 World Energy Outlook that gas use will grow by an average of 1.4% through 2040.

IEA, however, also said in its "Sustainable Development Scenario" that global gas use would decline from the end of the 2020s onward if governments embrace stronger climate policies.

IGU said about a third of energy-related emissions could be abated by adoption of clean gas technologies, like hydrogen.

"The goal is to bring down the cost of green hydrogen until it becomes competitive with fossil fuels," Snam CEO Marco Alverà said, noting "A smart way to scale up hydrogen production is blending it with natural gas in existing gas pipelines." (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 662 M 3 146 M 3 146 M
Net income 2020 1 088 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
Net Debt 2020 12 419 M 14 679 M 14 679 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 14 337 M 17 064 M 16 945 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 048
Free-Float 58,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Bedin Chairman
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Cosma Panzacchi EVP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Francesco Gori Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-6.10%17 064
ENBRIDGE INC.-15.46%66 740
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-8.21%45 047
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-37.54%38 448
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.79%32 685
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.24%25 837
