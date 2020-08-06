Snam S p A : Pandemic to cut global gas and LNG demand by about 4% in 2020 -industry group

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic will cut global
natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand by about 4%
in 2020 from record highs in 2019, according to a study by the
International Gas Union, an industry lobby group, and others.
Still, demand can recover to pre-Covid-19 levels in the next
two years as the world economy regains momentum, the study said,
citing abundant supply and continued low prices.
The report projected global LNG demand will fall about 4.2%
in 2020 after soaring 13% in 2019 to a record 482 billion cubic
meters.
IGU partnered with Italian gas company Snam SpA and
BloombergNEF, a research company, to write the report.
The collapse in global gas demand due to government
lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus caused prices to fall
to record lows in Europe and Asia earlier
this year. U.S. prices dropped to a 24-year low.
Analysts said prices are still low and are expected to
remain relatively low for years, which should encourage
utilities to burn more gas in coming years.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in the "Stated
Policies Scenario" of its 2019 World Energy Outlook that gas use
will grow by an average of 1.4% through 2040.
IEA, however, also said in its "Sustainable Development
Scenario" that global gas use would decline from the end of the
2020s onward if governments embrace stronger climate policies.
IGU said about a third of energy-related emissions could be
abated by adoption of clean gas technologies, like hydrogen.
"The goal is to bring down the cost of green hydrogen until
it becomes competitive with fossil fuels," Snam CEO Marco Alverà
said, noting "A smart way to scale up hydrogen production is
blending it with natural gas in existing gas pipelines."
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)