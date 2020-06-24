Snam : 2020 Sustainability day (PDF)

Sustainability day_Borsa italiana

July 2020

1. Snam in the Covid emergency

2. Favourable context

3. Strategic plan 2019-2023

4. ESG aspects

1.Snam in the Covid emergency

Operating update and 2020 outlook

Operating conditions

• Maximum security protocol ensured uninterrupted gas flows (dispatching, transmission, storage, LNG)

• >2000 people fully enabled to work remotely from Feb. 24th

• Construction sites: 50% active 10-23 March, 10% active March 23- May 4th; ca.45% active May 6th ; 100% by June

Capex recovery programme

• Putting additional resources on the ground for extra manpower

• Working with materials delivery timings to ensure schedule can speed up

• FY investment delays vs guidance reduced from initial estimate of ca. €200m to <€100m

Full-year impact limited vs guidance, mitigation measures implemented

• Gas consumption may impact commodity element revenues (+/- €9m max)

• Extra operating costs1 related to Covid will largely be offset by the containment actions launched

• New businesses temporary slowdown

• Virtually no impact on financial charges thanks to 2019 prefunding

• P&L: low single-digit percentage impact on 2020 earnings

• Working capital: No material impact expected

No impact on dividend policy

1 Excludes social contribution of €20m (to be normalized in 2020 adj. results)

Building back better

Rethinking the way we work

• Following success of remote working: • 80% remote training instituted for Snam Institute management courses; 100% digital recruitment and onboarding • Snam Paperless project to eliminate printing, simplify processes and authorisation • Rethinking implications in terms of office space, organisation, management culture

• Employee health: special insurance covering Covid-19, pulse oximeter delivered to all employees at home

Strengthening the relationship with our community

• € 20m donated for solidarity initiatives including the purchase of medical equipment

• 625 ventilators and 0.6 million masks donated

• Solidarity project 'Diamo forma al Futuro' in which Snam people can donate a share of remuneration matched by Snam, working hours and holidays (1 in 3 employees has donated to a giving campaign)

• Launch of a contest to identify and support innovative post-Covid adaptation initiatives

