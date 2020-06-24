Log in
Snam : 2020 Sustainability day (PDF)

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

Sustainability day_Borsa italiana

July 2020

  • 1. Snam in the Covid emergency

  • 2. Favourable context

  • 3. Strategic plan 2019-2023

  • 4. ESG aspects

2

1.Snam in the Covid emergency

Operating update and 2020 outlook

Operating conditions

  • Maximum security protocol ensured uninterrupted gas flows (dispatching, transmission, storage, LNG)

  • >2000 people fully enabled to work remotely from Feb. 24th

  • Construction sites: 50% active 10-23 March, 10% active March 23- May 4th; ca.45% active May 6th ; 100% by June

Capex recovery programme

  • Putting additional resources on the ground for extra manpower

  • Working with materials delivery timings to ensure schedule can speed up

  • FY investment delays vs guidance reduced from initial estimate of ca. €200m to <€100m

Full-year impact limited vs guidance, mitigation measures implemented

  • Gas consumption may impact commodity element revenues (+/- €9m max)

  • Extra operating costs1 related to Covid will largely be offset by the containment actions launched

  • New businesses temporary slowdown

  • Virtually no impact on financial charges thanks to 2019 prefunding

  • P&L: low single-digit percentage impact on 2020 earnings

  • Working capital: No material impact expected

No impact on dividend policy

1 Excludes social contribution of €20m (to be normalized in 2020 adj. results)

Building back better

Rethinking the way we work

  • Following success of remote working:

    • 80% remote training instituted for Snam Institute management courses; 100% digital recruitment and onboarding

    • Snam Paperless project to eliminate printing, simplify processes and authorisation

    • Rethinking implications in terms of office space, organisation, management culture

  • Employee health: special insurance covering Covid-19, pulse oximeter delivered to all employees at home

Strengthening the relationship with our community

  • € 20m donated for solidarity initiatives including the purchase of medical equipment

  • 625 ventilators and 0.6 million masks donated

  • Solidarity project 'Diamo forma al Futuro' in which Snam people can donate a share of remuneration matched by Snam, working hours and holidays (1 in 3 employees has donated to a giving campaign)

  • Launch of a contest to identify and support innovative post-Covid adaptation initiatives

Capex acceleration potential in Italy

  • Infrastructure investments set to play a key role in Italian economic recovery

  • Snam investments have significant multiplier effect on GDP

  • Proposed initiatives to streamline permitting within current framework

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:40 UTC
