Snam : 2020 Sustainability day (PDF)

July 2020
1.Snam in the Covid emergency
Operating update and 2020 outlook
Operating conditions
• Maximum security protocol ensured uninterrupted gas flows (dispatching, transmission, storage, LNG)
• >2000 people fully enabled to work remotely from Feb. 24th
• Construction sites: 50% active 10-23 March, 10% active March 23- May 4th; ca.45% active May 6th ; 100% by June
Capex recovery programme
• Putting additional resources on the ground for extra manpower
• Working with materials delivery timings to ensure schedule can speed up
• FY investment delays vs guidance reduced from initial estimate of ca. €200m to <€100m
Full-year impact limited vs guidance, mitigation measures implemented
• Gas consumption may impact commodity element revenues (+/- €9m max)
• Extra operating costs1 related to Covid will largely be offset by the containment actions launched
• New businesses temporary slowdown
• Virtually no impact on financial charges thanks to 2019 prefunding
• P&L: low single-digit percentage impact on 2020 earnings
• Working capital: No material impact expected
No impact on dividend policy
1 Excludes social contribution of €20m (to be normalized in 2020 adj. results)
Building back better
Rethinking the way we work
• Following success of remote working:
• 80% remote training instituted for Snam Institute management courses; 100% digital recruitment and onboarding
• Snam Paperless project to eliminate printing, simplify processes and authorisation
• Rethinking implications in terms of office space, organisation, management culture
• Employee health: special insurance covering Covid-19, pulse oximeter delivered to all employees at home
Strengthening the relationship with our community
• € 20m donated for solidarity initiatives including the purchase of medical equipment
-
• 625 ventilators and 0.6 million masks donated
• Solidarity project 'Diamo forma al Futuro' in which Snam people can donate a share of remuneration matched by Snam, working hours and holidays (1 in 3 employees has donated to a giving campaign)
• Launch of a contest to identify and support innovative post-Covid adaptation initiatives
Capex acceleration potential in Italy
• Infrastructure investments set to play a key role in Italian economic recovery
• Snam investments have significant multiplier effect on GDP
• Proposed initiatives to streamline permitting within current framework
