Snam: Disclosure of treasury shares purchase

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 26 February 2020 - Following the announcement on 16 December concerning the start of the share buyback authorized at the Shareholder Meeting of 2 April 2019, Snam announces that, during the period from 19 to 25 February, it has purchased n. 6,350,673 treasury shares at an average price per share equal to 4.8723 euro, for an aggregate amount of 30,942,137.98 euro.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of the shares, please find the details of the daily purchases of treasury shares on the MTA (Mercato Telematico Azionario) reported below:

Number of Average price Consideration Date ordinary shares (euro) (euro) purchased 18/02/2020 221,661 5.0752 1,124,973.91 19/02/2020 977,346 5.0375 4,923,380.48 20/02/2020 722,043 5.0029 3,612,380.92 24/02/2020 1,929,623 4.8258 9,311,974.67 25/02/2020 2,500,000 4.7878 11,969,500.00

Since the start of the share buyback, Snam has acquired 27,462,871 treasury shares (equal to 0.81% of its share capital), for an aggregate amount of 130,910,183.69 euro.

Following these purchases, and taking into consideration the treasury shares already owned, as of 25 February 2020 Snam owns 121,462,871 treasury shares equal to 3.58% of its share capital.

The details of the daily transactions are reported below.