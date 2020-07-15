Snam : Europe launches “Hydrogen Strategy” to achieve climate neutrality by 2050

Blog Post

On 8 July the European Commission launched the strategy that pivots on the use of hydrogen to achieve its decarbonisation goals and make Europe the first continent with zero impact on the climate - the so-called Green Deal - to no longer generate net greenhouse gas emissions in 2050.

After the successes achieved over the last twenty years with the development of energy production from renewable sources (photovoltaic, wind and others), which will also have a fundamental role in achieving the climatic objectives, the decision to focus also on hydrogen marks a turning point: hydrogen, thanks to its characteristics, will in fact allow to give a solution to those problems which until now in many sectors have made the use of renewables difficult, uncertain, uneconomical.

The European Commission estimates that the share of hydrogen in the energy mix should go from less than 2% today to 13-14% by 2050. The decision to draw a development framework for the entire continent is fundamental to achieving this goal both at a political level, but also from an economic point of view, because a continuous fall in costs and technological progress can only be achieved with large volumes of activity and substantial economies of scale. The resources that Europe can mobilize between public and private financing are really important: Brussels estimates that it can invest between 180 and 470 billion euros in the next 30 years for the production of green hydrogen (i.e. that obtained exclusively from renewable sources and not from fossil fuels).

To encourage the development of a hydrogen economy in Europe, the Commission has also created the Clean Hydrogen Alliance, a forum open to institutions, companies and representatives of civil society. In addition to Vice President Frans Timmermans and Commissioners Kadri Simson (Energy) and Thierry Breton (Internal Market), the launch of the alliance was also attended by ministers from various European governments and the CEOs of some of the most committed companies on hydrogen such as Bosch, Michelin, Snam and Verbund.

Hydrogen can be a raw material, a fuel, a carrier and a means of storing energy and has many possible applications in industry, transport, energy generation. Many possibilities with one fundamental thing in common: no CO2 emissions when used. This is why hydrogen is essential in the global effort to achieve climate neutrality and implement the commitments made with the Paris Agreement.

But it is also an extraordinary opportunity to give Europe a competitive advantage over other industrialized areas of the planet. Some countries, starting from Germany, are already moving with ad hoc strategies and Italy has all the credentials - from the geographical position to the infrastructure and the technologies already developed - to be part of the leading group. Therefore, a European action, coordinated and encouraged by Brussels, can make a difference.

We are familiar with the characteristics of hydrogen and have talked about it extensively in past years. Yet today it still represents a small percentage of the EU's energy mix. What did not work and why does it become the decisive, winning choice today? Very simple. The rapid decrease in the cost of renewable energy, technological development and the pressures of public opinion in just over a decade have completely changed the scenario. Today it can be done.

As mentioned, hydrogen has a strong potential in the transport and storage of electricity produced from renewable sources, which have always been weaknesses, being able to offer back-up support to seasonal variations and connection systems between places of production and consumption, also using existing structures for the transport of gas. It can also replace the use of fossil fuels in some industrial activities with high levels of emissions, such as the steel and chemical industries. And it can be used as fuel for heavy vehicles on the road, trains, ships and planes.

Ultimately, an environmental challenge has started, in line with the Paris objectives and the European 'carbon neutrality' objectives. Italy, with its companies, institutions and research centers, will be on the frontline of this challenge and has the credentials to be a leader also on the industrial front, with innovative solutions for the competitiveness of the entire country-system, investments and new places of work.

For more information: https://ec.europa.eu/energy/sites/ener/files/hydrogen_strategy.pdf

Blog Post

On 8 July the European Commission launched the strategy that pivots on the use of hydrogen to achieve its decarbonisation goals and make Europe the first continent with zero impact on the climate - the so-called Green Deal - to no longer generate net greenhouse gas emissions in 2050.

After the successes achieved over the last twenty years with the development of energy production from renewable sources (photovoltaic, wind and others), which will also have a fundamental role in achieving the climatic objectives, the decision to focus also on hydrogen marks a turning point: hydrogen, thanks to its characteristics, will in fact allow to give a solution to those problems which until now in many sectors have made the use of renewables difficult, uncertain, uneconomical.

The European Commission estimates that the share of hydrogen in the energy mix should go from less than 2% today to 13-14% by 2050. The decision to draw a development framework for the entire continent is fundamental to achieving this goal both at a political level, but also from an economic point of view, because a continuous fall in costs and technological progress can only be achieved with large volumes of activity and substantial economies of scale. The resources that Europe can mobilize between public and private financing are really important: Brussels estimates that it can invest between 180 and 470 billion euros in the next 30 years for the production of green hydrogen (i.e. that obtained exclusively from renewable sources and not from fossil fuels).

To encourage the development of a hydrogen economy in Europe, the Commission has also created the Clean Hydrogen Alliance, a forum open to institutions, companies and representatives of civil society. In addition to Vice President Frans Timmermans and Commissioners Kadri Simson (Energy) and Thierry Breton (Internal Market), the launch of the alliance was also attended by ministers from various European governments and the CEOs of some of the most committed companies on hydrogen such as Bosch, Michelin, Snam and Verbund.

Hydrogen can be a raw material, a fuel, a carrier and a means of storing energy and has many possible applications in industry, transport, energy generation. Many possibilities with one fundamental thing in common: no CO2 emissions when used. This is why hydrogen is essential in the global effort to achieve climate neutrality and implement the commitments made with the Paris Agreement.

But it is also an extraordinary opportunity to give Europe a competitive advantage over other industrialized areas of the planet. Some countries, starting from Germany, are already moving with ad hoc strategies and Italy has all the credentials - from the geographical position to the infrastructure and the technologies already developed - to be part of the leading group. Therefore, a European action, coordinated and encouraged by Brussels, can make a difference.

We are familiar with the characteristics of hydrogen and have talked about it extensively in past years. Yet today it still represents a small percentage of the EU's energy mix. What did not work and why does it become the decisive, winning choice today? Very simple. The rapid decrease in the cost of renewable energy, technological development and the pressures of public opinion in just over a decade have completely changed the scenario. Today it can be done.

As mentioned, hydrogen has a strong potential in the transport and storage of electricity produced from renewable sources, which have always been weaknesses, being able to offer back-up support to seasonal variations and connection systems between places of production and consumption, also using existing structures for the transport of gas. It can also replace the use of fossil fuels in some industrial activities with high levels of emissions, such as the steel and chemical industries. And it can be used as fuel for heavy vehicles on the road, trains, ships and planes.

Ultimately, an environmental challenge has started, in line with the Paris objectives and the European 'carbon neutrality' objectives. Italy, with its companies, institutions and research centers, will be on the frontline of this challenge and has the credentials to be a leader also on the industrial front, with innovative solutions for the competitiveness of the entire country-system, investments and new places of work.

For more information: https://ec.europa.eu/energy/sites/ener/files/hydrogen_strategy.pdf