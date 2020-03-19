Snam : Full year 2019 results (PDF)

Prioritised thesafety of our people since the beginning of the alert:
Essential personnel are adopting specific protocols (es. dispatching centre)
Non-essentialpersonnel is working from home. Productivity has been maintained through smart-working (260k conference calls a week)
Possible impacts will depend on duration and severity of the crisis:
Gas consumption may impact commodity element of our revenues (+/- €9m max)
Operating costs may reflect COVID containment measures
Financial charges may be impacted by higher perceived risk on Italian corporates
New businesses might temporarily slow down
Investments may suffer delays which may be non-recoverable during the year
Strong financial position: 2020 refinancing needs are covered by 2019 prefunding and more than €700m 2-3 year funding at zero cost secured in the past 10 days; €3.2bn undrawn committed facilities available
Snam, also through its Fondazione Snam, has allocated€ 20m for the purchase of medical equipment and
necessary goods for the Italian Health System
2019 results confirm growth trend
Regulated revenues
EBITDA adj.
(excluding pass through)
€m
+3.5%
€m
+2.6%
2.169
2.095
2.427
2.489
2018
2019
2018
2019
Income from associates
Net income adj.
€m
+35.8%
€m
+8.2%
216
1.010
1.093
159
2018
2019
2018
2019
+ 11% EPS* growth thanks to the share buyback
* Calculated on year end number of shares
Fully committed to ESG agenda
Environment
19% natural gas emissions reduction in 2019 vs 2016
Overall419.380 t CO2 eq. avoided 2017-2019
FirstClimate Action Bond executed in Europe (€500m of funds raised, c. 50% of capex already executed)
Significant investment in new businesses functional to a sustainable energy transition
Launch of Snam Plastic Less
Social
Safety: employees accidents frequency index improved to0.41 vs 0.84 in 2018
Entered Forbes list of the best150
companies in the world to work
for
•+5.9% hours training 2019 vs 2018
• Smart working: 122.762 hours in 2019 vs 62.930 hours in 2018 (+95%)
• Included in the Bloomberg gender diversity index, new policy on inclusion and diversity issued
Governance
Among the very first companies worldwide to introduce anESG board
committee
Gender policy for BoD enshrined in Bylaws
5.348 reputational checks in 2019 (of which 2.490 on suppliers and subcontractors vs 2.074 in 2018)
ESG embedded in the organization: new hydrogen and Energy Transition BUs launched
Top ranked in all the main sustainable indexes
>€5bn in sustainable financing
Another year of delivery on our strategic pillars
Continuous improvement in our core business
75.4bcm gas injected in the national network (+3.5%);
57 LNG ships (+36) arrived in Panigaglia
Capex plan: invested€ 963m in the year (in line with budget)
87 new connection to biomethane plants and cng stations signed in the year
Output based incentives: revenues ca.€ 18m in FY 2019 (vs €15m in 2018)
Progress on international activities
TAP >90% complete, on track for Q4 2020 completion (Snam's interconnection to TAP on track as well)
Terega: issuance of€ 400m bond, 8-yr tenor, with a 0.625% coupon
Value creation from optimization of financial structure
Further reduction of cost of debt to1.1% (gross); mainly thanks to bond rollover and treasury optimization
Share buyback:€150m tranche completed, €889m bought back since start of the plan
Enhanced exposure to the energy transition
Strong progress on our strategy
Consultation document on innovation in natural gas transmission and distribution network
Consolidated position to deliver the energy transition
BUH2
Biomethane
TEP - Energy efficiency
Snam4mobility
Hydrogen
• Established new
Hydrogen business unit
• Proactive dialogue with policymakers in Europe
• Contursi experiment: doubled to 10% H2NG blend in transmission network
• Launched Hydrogen
readiness evaluation
•New Hy-ready
procurement standard
• MOU signed with Alstom for hydrogen in railway transport
* Related to Snam's share
Update on Snam's international portfolio
Exceptionally strong results
Acquisition of Desfa
€ mn closed in Dec. 18
Benefit from
anticipated past
tariffs recovery and
strong volumes
165
•
Austria: 2020 in in line
16
-2
with
2019
(new
regulation starting from
33
•
2021)
France: new regulation:
118
wacc from 5.25%-5.75%
Terega:
(Transport and Storage)
to 4.25%-4.75%
•
Gascoigne-Midi
•
IUK:
lower
capacity
•
project completed (+)
Lower residual dep.
booked so far for next
of the acquisition
•
thermal year
price premium (+)
Greece:
normalization
• Release of a tax
of gas demand and full
provision (+)
•
year
effect
of
new
Consent fees (-)
regulation
started
in
Sep. 19
Net income
Net income
2020
contr.1 2018
contr. 1 2019
The reported financial figures: (i) are related to Desfa, GCA, IUK, TAG and Terega; (ii) refer to Snam Consolidated Financial Statements, (iii) take into consideration accounting adjustments (sub-consolidations; application of IFRS; alignment to Snam's accounting policies), (iv) take into account the economic impact of acquisition vehicles. For IUK the average exchange rate of GBP/EUR 2018 and 2019 was applied
Key operational achievements
RAE approved '19-'22 allowed revenues and '19-'20 tariffs
DESFA submitted '20-'29 TYDP with c.a. 2x capex vs '19-'28.
Upgrade of Revithoussa terminal completed
First reverse flow to Bulgaria
Sale of 10% of Senfluga to DAMCO
Regulation: '21-'24 tariff review ongoing. Resolution on allowed revenues expected in March '20
MoU Snam - TAG - OMV on cooperation in sustainable LNG mobility
TAG: Noxer 2 project completed (4 ElCos with 47mw of power installed)
Approval by CRE of '20-23 tariffs for Transport and Storage
MoU Snam - Terega on new businesses and innovation
• Acquisition of a minority stake in biomethane player Dualmetha and launch of a pilot project
In February: issue of a 8y - €400m - 0.625% coupon bond
OFGEM approval for offering 75% of capacity through Implicit Allocation Mechanism and launch of new innovative products
€51m of cost saving achieved up to 2019
€m
51
IT modeling review
€51m
Make vs Buy
Other
Process Optimization
Purchasing Cost Reduction
Real Estate Saving
2016
One off costs
2016
Efficiency
Demerger
Labour
Other
2019
Net pass-
& write off
Core
Program
Dissynergies
inflation
including
Core
through
& service
Business
network
Business
contracts
expansion &
variable costs
Integrated management
Reduction of
Lower maintenance
transport & storage
reinsurance costs
from data center
renewal
Savings
€ 6.6m
€ 1.5m
€ 0.4m
@2019
Automation of IT
Insourcing of
Surveillance services
services for users
maintenance
optimization
activities
€ 3.9m
€ 0.9m
€ 1.8m
€60m expected by 2020
More effort on reduction of external expenses, with insourcing of operations activities
Process review on staff activities
Additional savings from initiatives ongoing
Further savings from contracts renegotiation
Process optimization on operation activities
Ebit FY 2019
€ mn
•
Tariff update
•
Tariff RAB increase
• Ongoing efficiency program
• Higher accruals
•
Output based incentives
1.405
62
23
1.417
-62
-11
Ebit Adj.
Regulated
Controllable
D&A
Other
Ebit Adj.
2018
revenues
fixed costs
2019
Net Income FY 2019
€ mn
• Lower cost of debt
•
Desfa acquisition
•
Terega one off effects
12
30
57
1.093
1.010
-16
Net profit
Ebit
Net interest
Net income
Income
Net profit
Adj. 2018
(expenses)
from associates
taxes
Adj. 2019
Cash flow
€ mn
• Payment to CSEA € -180m
• Tariff related Items € -38m
617
•
Capex € -963m
1.486
(221)
1.090
• Energy transition € -41m
523
482
963
(42)
(300)
3
(746)
(39)
Net profit
Depreciation
Change in
Cash Flow
Net
Free Cash
Financial
Free Cash
Dividend
Equity
SBB
Cash Flow
reported
& other
working
from
Investments
Flow ante
investments
Flow
contribution
items
capital
Operation
M&A
by third
parties
Snam Debt Structure
Key Highlights
Bond maturity Profile (€ bn) as of 31 December 2019
Total net financial charges: 165m€
Funding for 2.3bn€ at an average cost of 0.9% with a maturity of ca. 9Y o/w:
0.5bn€ Climate action bond in 1Q2019 (first ever in Europe)
Introduction of output basedavailable certified year (2018) incentives
Transparent regulatory framework
