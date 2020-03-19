Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Snam SpA

SNAM SPA

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/19 09:54:16 am
4.183 EUR   +7.12%
09:38aSNAM : Full year 2019 results (PDF)
PU
04:04aSNAM : positive results for the year 2019
PU
03/13SNAM SPA : annual earnings release
Snam : Full year 2019 results (PDF)

03/19/2020 | 09:38am EDT

FY2019 results

Milan

March 19 th, 2020

COVID-19 impact on Snam

  • Prioritised the safety of our people since the beginning of the alert:
    • Essential personnel are adopting specific protocols (es. dispatching centre)
    • Non-essentialpersonnel is working from home. Productivity has been maintained through smart-working (260k conference calls a week)
  • Possible impacts will depend on duration and severity of the crisis:
    • Gas consumption may impact commodity element of our revenues (+/- €9m max)
    • Operating costs may reflect COVID containment measures
    • Financial charges may be impacted by higher perceived risk on Italian corporates
    • New businesses might temporarily slow down
    • Investments may suffer delays which may be non-recoverable during the year
  • Strong financial position: 2020 refinancing needs are covered by 2019 prefunding and more than €700m 2-3 year funding at zero cost secured in the past 10 days; €3.2bn undrawn committed facilities available
  • Snam, also through its Fondazione Snam, has allocated€ 20m for the purchase of medical equipment and

necessary goods for the Italian Health System

2

2019 results confirm growth trend

Regulated revenues

EBITDA adj.

(excluding pass through)

€m

+3.5%

€m

+2.6%

2.169

2.095

2.427

2.489

2018

2019

2018

2019

Income from associates

Net income adj.

€m

+35.8%

€m

+8.2%

216

1.010

1.093

159

2018

2019

2018

2019

+ 11% EPS* growth thanks to the share buyback

3

* Calculated on year end number of shares

Fully committed to ESG agenda

Environment

  • 19% natural gas emissions reduction in 2019 vs 2016
  • Overall 419.380 t CO2 eq. avoided 2017-2019
  • First Climate Action Bond executed in Europe (€500m of funds raised, c. 50% of capex already executed)
  • Significant investment in new businesses functional to a sustainable energy transition
  • Launch of Snam Plastic Less

Social

  • Safety: employees accidents frequency index improved to 0.41 vs 0.84 in 2018
  • Entered Forbes list of the best 150

companies in the world to work

for

+5.9% hours training 2019 vs 2018

Smart working: 122.762 hours in 2019 vs 62.930 hours in 2018 (+95%)

Included in the Bloomberg gender diversity index, new policy on inclusion and diversity issued

Governance

  • Among the very first companies worldwide to introduce an ESG board

committee

  • Gender policy for BoD enshrined in Bylaws
  • 5.348 reputational checks in 2019 (of which 2.490 on suppliers and subcontractors vs 2.074 in 2018)
  • ESG embedded in the organization: new hydrogen and Energy Transition BUs launched

Top ranked in all the main sustainable indexes

>€5bn in sustainable financing

4

Another year of delivery on our strategic pillars

Continuous improvement in our core business

  • 75.4bcm gas injected in the national network (+3.5%);
  • 57 LNG ships (+36) arrived in Panigaglia
  • Capex plan: invested € 963m in the year (in line with budget)
  • 87 new connection to biomethane plants and cng stations signed in the year
  • Output based incentives: revenues ca. € 18m in FY 2019 (vs €15m in 2018)

Progress on international activities

  • TAP > 90% complete, on track for Q4 2020 completion (Snam's interconnection to TAP on track as well)
  • Terega: issuance of € 400m bond, 8-yr tenor, with a 0.625% coupon

Value creation from optimization of financial structure

  • Further reduction of cost of debt to 1.1% (gross); mainly thanks to bond rollover and treasury optimization
  • Share buyback: €150m tranche completed, €889m bought back since start of the plan

Enhanced exposure to the energy transition

  • Strong progress on our strategy
  • Consultation document on innovation in natural gas transmission and distribution network

5

Consolidated position to deliver the energy transition

BUH2

Biomethane

TEP - Energy efficiency

Snam4mobility

Hydrogen

Established new

Hydrogen business unit

Proactive dialogue with policymakers in Europe

Contursi experiment: doubled to 10% H2NG blend in transmission network

Launched Hydrogen

readiness evaluation

New Hy-ready

procurement standard

MOU signed with Alstom for hydrogen in railway transport

* Related to Snam's share

6

Update on Snam's international portfolio

Exceptionally strong results

Acquisition of Desfa

€ mn closed in Dec. 18

Benefit from

anticipated past

tariffs recovery and

strong volumes

165

Austria: 2020 in in line

16

-2

with

2019

(new

regulation starting from

33

2021)

France: new regulation:

118

wacc from 5.25%-5.75%

Terega:

(Transport and Storage)

to 4.25%-4.75%

Gascoigne-Midi

IUK:

lower

capacity

project completed (+)

Lower residual dep.

booked so far for next

of the acquisition

thermal year

price premium (+)

Greece:

normalization

Release of a tax

of gas demand and full

provision (+)

year

effect

of

new

Consent fees (-)

regulation

started

in

Sep. 19

Net income

Net income

2020

contr.1 2018

contr. 1 2019

  1. The reported financial figures: (i) are related to Desfa, GCA, IUK, TAG and Terega; (ii) refer to Snam Consolidated Financial Statements, (iii) take into consideration accounting adjustments (sub-consolidations; application of IFRS; alignment to Snam's accounting policies), (iv) take into account the economic impact of acquisition vehicles. For IUK the average exchange rate of GBP/EUR 2018 and 2019 was applied

Key operational achievements

  • RAE approved '19-'22 allowed revenues and '19-'20 tariffs
  • DESFA submitted '20-'29 TYDP with c.a. 2x capex vs '19-'28.
  • Upgrade of Revithoussa terminal completed
  • First reverse flow to Bulgaria
  • Sale of 10% of Senfluga to DAMCO
  • Regulation: '21-'24 tariff review ongoing. Resolution on allowed revenues expected in March '20
  • MoU Snam - TAG - OMV on cooperation in sustainable LNG mobility
  • TAG: Noxer 2 project completed (4 ElCos with 47mw of power installed)
  • Approval by CRE of '20-23 tariffs for Transport and Storage
  • MoU Snam - Terega on new businesses and innovation

Acquisition of a minority stake in biomethane player Dualmetha and launch of a pilot project

  • In February: issue of a 8y - €400m - 0.625% coupon bond
  • OFGEM approval for offering 75% of capacity through Implicit Allocation Mechanism and launch of new innovative products

7

€51m of cost saving achieved up to 2019

€m

51

IT modeling review

€51m

Make vs Buy

Other

Process Optimization

Purchasing Cost Reduction

Real Estate Saving

2016

One off costs

2016

Efficiency

Demerger

Labour

Other

2019

Net pass-

& write off

Core

Program

Dissynergies

inflation

including

Core

through

& service

Business

network

Business

contracts

expansion &

variable costs

Integrated management

Reduction of

Lower maintenance

transport & storage

reinsurance costs

from data center

renewal

Savings

€ 6.6m

€ 1.5m

€ 0.4m

@2019

Automation of IT

Insourcing of

Surveillance services

services for users

maintenance

optimization

activities

€ 3.9m

€ 0.9m

€ 1.8m

    • €60m expected by 2020
  • More effort on reduction of external expenses, with insourcing of operations activities
  • Process review on staff activities
  • Additional savings from initiatives ongoing
  • Further savings from contracts renegotiation

Process optimization on operation activities

8

Ebit FY 2019

€ mn

Tariff update

Tariff RAB increase

Ongoing efficiency program

Higher accruals

Output based incentives

1.405

62

23

1.417

-62

-11

Ebit Adj.

Regulated

Controllable

D&A

Other

Ebit Adj.

2018

revenues

fixed costs

2019

9

Net Income FY 2019

€ mn

Lower cost of debt

Desfa acquisition

Terega one off effects

12

30

57

1.093

1.010

-16

Net profit

Ebit

Net interest

Net income

Income

Net profit

Adj. 2018

(expenses)

from associates

taxes

Adj. 2019

10

Cash flow

€ mn

Payment to CSEA € -180m

Tariff related Items € -38m

617

Capex € -963m

1.486

(221)

1.090

Energy transition € -41m

523

482

963

(42)

(300)

3

(746)

(39)

Net profit

Depreciation

Change in

Cash Flow

Net

Free Cash

Financial

Free Cash

Dividend

Equity

SBB

Cash Flow

reported

& other

working

from

Investments

Flow ante

investments

Flow

contribution

items

capital

Operation

M&A

by third

11

parties

Snam Debt Structure

Key Highlights

Bond maturity Profile (€ bn) as of 31 December 2019

  • Total net financial charges: 165m€
  • Funding for 2.3bn€ at an average cost of 0.9% with a maturity of ca. 9Y o/w:
    • 0.5bn€ Climate action bond in 1Q2019 (first ever in Europe)
    • €1.1bn as pre-funding of 2020 needs
  • Treasury management optimization exploiting supportive market conditions:
    • Commercial Paper Programme fully utilized for 2bn€ at the year end; average cost of the year ca. -25bps
    • Ample access to uncommitted credit lines market at negative yield

ca. 60% already

reimbursed to date

1,5

1

0,5

0

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 … 2034

Proactive management of maturities:

Total MLT committed credit facilities and bonds*

ca. 600m€ bonds bought back in December (avg. coupon and residual maturity

of ca. 1.3% and 4 years respectively) mainly financed through cash

15.5

Banking facilities: : extension for one year of 3.2bn€ pool facility and term

1.7

1.6

loans refinancing for 700m€

>5bn€ - 1/3 of total committed funding in sustainable financing

9.1

M/L term debt maturity: ~ 5.6y and maturities well spread over time

11.9

> ¾ Fix-Floating in line with our target

3.2

Net Debt YE 2019

Total M/LT* committed

credit facilities and bonds

Well positioned to cope with worsening market conditions leveraging on (i) more than

€700m 2-3 year funding at zero cost secured in the past 10 days with core relationship

Pool banking facilities

banks, (ii) 3.2bn€ undrawn pool credit lines, (iii) significant cash on hand and (iv)

Debt capital market

Bilateral banking facilities

supportive Commercial paper and uncommitted credit lines markets and (v) limited

Institutional lenders financing

12

refinancing needs in 2020

* Excluding uncommitted lines and Commercial Paper

Q&A

ANNEXES

Income Statement

[ € mn ]

2018

2019

Change

Change %

Revenues

2,586

2,665

79

3.1%

Operating expenses

(491)

(496)

(5)

1.0%

EBITDA

2,095

2,169

74

3.5%

Depreciation & amortisation

(690)

(752)

(62)

9.0%

EBIT

1,405

1,417

12

0.9%

Net interest income (expenses)

(195)

(165)

30

(15.4)%

Net income from associates

159

216

57

35.8%

EBT

1,369

1,468

99

7.2%

Income taxes

(359)

(375)

(16)

4.5%

NET PROFIT

1,010

1,093

83

8.2%

15

Revenues

[ € mn ]

2018

2019

Change

Change %

Regulated revenues

2,485

2,550

65

2.6%

Transport

1,907

1,969

62

3.3%

Storage

503

503

-

-

LNG

17

17

-

-

Pass-through revenues

58

61

3

5.2%

Other revenues

101

115

14

13.9%

TOTAL REVENUES

2,586

2,665

79

3.1%

16

Operating Expenses

[ € mn ]

2018

2019

Change

Change %

Regulated activities

397

352

(45)

(11.3)%

Controllable fixed costs

274

251

(23)

(8.4)%

Variable costs

6

6

-

-

Other costs

59

34

(25)

(42.4)%

Pass-through costs

58

61

3

5.2%

Non regulated activities

94

144

50

53.2%

TOTAL COSTS

491

496

5

1.0%

17

Balance Sheet

[ € mn ]

2018

2019

Change

Change %

Net invested capital

17,533

18,181

648

3.7%

Fixed capital

18,856

19,311

455

2.4%

Tangible fixed assets

16,516

16,802

286

1.7%

Intangible fixed assets

907

990

83

9.2%

Equity-accounted and other investments

1,750

1,828

78

4.5%

Financial receivables held for operating activities

11

3

(8)

(72.7)%

Net payables for investments

(328)

(312)

16

(4.9)%

Net working capital

(1,259)

(1,094)

165

(13.1)%

Receivables

1,487

1,549

62

4.2%

Liabilities

(2,746)

(2,643)

103

(3.8)%

Provisions for employee benefits

(64)

(46)

18

(28.1)%

Other

-

10

10

n.a.

Net financial debt

11,548

11,923

375

3.2%

Shareholders' equity

5,985

6,258

273

4.6%

18

Share buyback recap

Outstanding shares at 31/12/2018

3,469,038,579

Shares held by Snam at 31/12/2018

168,197,663 (4.85% of Share Capital)

Shares to serve convertible and

94 million

management incentives

Shares cancelled - A.G.M. April 2019

74,197,663

Outstanding shares after cancellation in

3,394,840,916

April 2019

Outstanding shares after cancellation in

3,300,840,916

April 2019 and excluding treasury shares

Shares bought by 31/12/2019

8,412,920

Shares held by Snam at 31/12/2019

102,412,920

Shares bought during the 2020

23,070,187

Shares held by Snam as of today

125,483,107

Shares to serve convertible and

management incentives @ march '20

91.5 million

Available shares excluding those serving

33,983,107

convertible and management incentives

19

2019 Italian business capex highlights

Import

Import

Russia

North EU

GORI

ZIA

Investments 2019

Key replacement activities

CAVARZERE

3

> 30 kms of pipes replaced and already in

RAVENNA

1

12%

17%

13%

1

operation; around 970 kms of projects ongoing

LNG

4%

LA

SPEZIA

RECANATI

LNG OLT

Key maintenance activities

LIVORNO

29%

Import Algeria

  • More than 760 hydrogeological interventions

2

Key development activities

2 55kms of interconnection with TAP - in line with construction plan (about 50% completed)

  • Biomethane connections - about 10€m of capex; with 12 connections realized

3 1 Turbo compressor in Minerbio already in operation

84%

41%

Replacement

Transport

LNG & Other

Maintenance

Development

Storage

Other

Import

Libia

19

Confirmed length of the period of 4 years Beta equal to 0.524

Visible and stable regulation

Wacc 2019-2021:

  • 5.7% transport

6.7% storage

Final resolution 114/2019/R/gas

6.8% LNG

2019 Tariff RAB: Euro 16.366m

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

WIP included in RAB

Beta unlevered at 0.364 (unchanged)

Incentives on new development capex

TRANSPORT

4° regulatory period

Transition

5° regulatory period

2020-22 (+1.5% for 10 years, if CBA > 1.5)

period

Final resolution 474/2019/R/gas

REGAS.4° regulatory periodTransition5° regulatory period period

Tariff RAB calculation methodology confirmed

STORAGE

4° regulatory period

Transition

5° regulatory period

period

Final resolution 419/2019/R/gas

Length extension to 6 years

Definition of possible incentives to

Beta equal to 0.506

operate fully depreciated assets

Tariff RAB calculation methodology

confirmed

Opex to be calculated on the basis of last

Introduction of output basedavailable certified year (2018) incentives

Transparent regulatory framework

21

Disclaimer

Franco Pruzzi, in his position as manager responsible for the preparation of financial reports, certifies pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154-bis of the Legislative Decree n. 58/1998, that data and accounting information disclosures herewith set forth correspond to the company's evidence and accounting books and entries.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future results of Snam that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which Snam perates and the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Snam.

In particular, among other statements, certain statements with regard to management objectives, trends in results of operations, margins, costs, return on equity, risk management are forward-looking in nature.

Words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'targets', 'goals', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'seeks', 'estimates', variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future.

Therefore, Snam's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, economic conditions globally, political, economic and regulatory developments in Italy and internationally.

Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Snam speak only as of the date they are made. Snam does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in Snam's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

The reader should, however, consult any further disclosures Snam may make in documents it files with the Italian Securities and Exchange Commission and with the Italian Stock Exchange.

22

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 13:37:10 UTC
