Snam : Full year 2019 results (PDF)

FY2019 results Milan March 19 th, 2020 COVID-19 impact on Snam Prioritised the safety of our people since the beginning of the alert:

since the beginning of the alert: Essential personnel are adopting specific protocols (es. dispatching centre) Non-essential personnel is working from home. Productivity has been maintained through smart-working (260k conference calls a week)

Possible impacts will depend on duration and severity of the crisis:

will depend on duration and severity of the crisis: Gas consumption may impact commodity element of our revenues (+/- €9m max) Operating costs may reflect COVID containment measures Financial charges may be impacted by higher perceived risk on Italian corporates New businesses might temporarily slow down Investments may suffer delays which may be non-recoverable during the year

Strong financial position : 2020 refinancing needs are covered by 2019 prefunding and more than €700m 2-3 year funding at zero cost secured in the past 10 days; €3.2bn undrawn committed facilities available

: 2020 refinancing needs are covered by 2019 prefunding and more than €700m 2-3 year funding at zero cost secured in the past 10 days; €3.2bn undrawn committed facilities available Snam, also through its Fondazione Snam, has allocated€ 20m for the purchase of medical equipment and necessary goods for the Italian Health System 2 2019 results confirm growth trend Regulated revenues EBITDA adj. (excluding pass through) €m +3.5% €m +2.6% 2.169 2.095 2.427 2.489 2018 2019 2018 2019 Income from associates Net income adj. €m +35.8% €m +8.2% 216 1.010 1.093 159 2018 2019 2018 2019 + 11% EPS* growth thanks to the share buyback 3 * Calculated on year end number of shares Fully committed to ESG agenda Environment 19% natural gas emissions reduction in 2019 vs 2016

natural gas emissions reduction in 2019 vs 2016 Overall 419.380 t CO2 eq. avoided 2017-2019

avoided 2017-2019 First Climate Action Bond executed in Europe (€500m of funds raised, c. 50% of capex already executed)

executed in Europe (€500m of funds raised, c. 50% of capex already executed) Significant investment in new businesses functional to a sustainable energy transition

Launch of Snam Plastic Less Social Safety: employees accidents frequency index improved to 0.41 vs 0.84 in 2018

vs in 2018 Entered Forbes list of the best 150 companies in the world to work for • +5.9% hours training 2019 vs 2018 • Smart working: 122.762 hours in 2019 vs 62.930 hours in 2018 (+95%) • Included in the Bloomberg gender diversity index, new policy on inclusion and diversity issued Governance Among the very first companies worldwide to introduce an ESG board committee Gender policy for BoD enshrined in Bylaws

for BoD enshrined in Bylaws 5.348 reputational checks in 2019 (of which 2.490 on suppliers and subcontractors vs 2.074 in 2018)

reputational checks in 2019 (of which 2.490 on suppliers and subcontractors vs 2.074 in 2018) ESG embedded in the organization: new hydrogen and Energy Transition BUs launched Top ranked in all the main sustainable indexes >€5bn in sustainable financing 4 Another year of delivery on our strategic pillars Continuous improvement in our core business 75.4bcm gas injected in the national network (+3.5%);

gas injected in the national network (+3.5%); 57 LNG ships (+36) arrived in Panigaglia

LNG ships (+36) arrived in Panigaglia Capex plan: invested € 963m in the year (in line with budget)

in the year (in line with budget) 87 new connection to biomethane plants and cng stations signed in the year

new connection to biomethane plants and cng stations signed in the year Output based incentives: revenues ca. € 18m in FY 2019 (vs €15m in 2018) Progress on international activities TAP > 90% complete, on track for Q4 2020 completion (Snam's interconnection to TAP on track as well)

complete, on track for Q4 2020 completion (Snam's interconnection to TAP on track as well) Terega: issuance of € 400m bond, 8-yr tenor, with a 0.625% coupon Value creation from optimization of financial structure Further reduction of cost of debt to 1.1% (gross); mainly thanks to bond rollover and treasury optimization

(gross); mainly thanks to bond rollover and treasury optimization Share buyback: €150m tranche completed, €889m bought back since start of the plan Enhanced exposure to the energy transition Strong progress on our strategy

Consultation document on innovation in natural gas transmission and distribution network 5 Consolidated position to deliver the energy transition BUH2 Biomethane TEP - Energy efficiency Snam4mobility Hydrogen • Established new Hydrogen business unit • Proactive dialogue with policymakers in Europe • Contursi experiment: doubled to 10% H2NG blend in transmission network • Launched Hydrogen readiness evaluation • New Hy-ready procurement standard • MOU signed with Alstom for hydrogen in railway transport * Related to Snam's share 6 Update on Snam's international portfolio Exceptionally strong results Acquisition of Desfa € mn closed in Dec. 18 Benefit from anticipated past tariffs recovery and strong volumes 165 • Austria: 2020 in in line 16 -2 with 2019 (new regulation starting from 33 • 2021) France: new regulation: 118 wacc from 5.25%-5.75% Terega: (Transport and Storage) to 4.25%-4.75% • Gascoigne-Midi • IUK: lower capacity • project completed (+) Lower residual dep. booked so far for next of the acquisition • thermal year price premium (+) Greece: normalization • Release of a tax of gas demand and full provision (+) • year effect of new Consent fees (-) regulation started in Sep. 19 Net income Net income 2020 contr.1 2018 contr. 1 2019 The reported financial figures: (i) are related to Desfa, GCA, IUK, TAG and Terega; (ii) refer to Snam Consolidated Financial Statements, (iii) take into consideration accounting adjustments (sub-consolidations; application of IFRS; alignment to Snam's accounting policies), (iv) take into account the economic impact of acquisition vehicles. For IUK the average exchange rate of GBP/EUR 2018 and 2019 was applied Key operational achievements RAE approved '19-'22 allowed revenues and '19-'20 tariffs

'19-'22 allowed revenues and '19-'20 tariffs DESFA submitted '20-'29 TYDP with c.a. 2x capex vs '19-'28.

'20-'29 TYDP with c.a. 2x capex vs '19-'28. Upgrade of Revithoussa terminal completed

First reverse flow to Bulgaria

Sale of 10% of Senfluga to DAMCO

Regulation: '21-'24 tariff review ongoing. Resolution on allowed revenues expected in March '20

'21-'24 tariff review ongoing. Resolution on allowed revenues expected in March '20 MoU Snam - TAG - OMV on cooperation in sustainable LNG mobility

TAG: Noxer 2 project completed (4 ElCos with 47mw of power installed)

Approval by CRE of '20-23 tariffs for Transport and Storage

'20-23 tariffs for Transport and Storage MoU Snam - Terega on new businesses and innovation • Acquisition of a minority stake in biomethane player Dualmetha and launch of a pilot project In February: issue of a 8y - €400m - 0.625% coupon bond

OFGEM approval for offering 75% of capacity through Implicit Allocation Mechanism and launch of new innovative products 7 €51m of cost saving achieved up to 2019 €m 51 IT modeling review €51m Make vs Buy Other Process Optimization Purchasing Cost Reduction Real Estate Saving 2016 One off costs 2016 Efficiency Demerger Labour Other 2019 Net pass- & write off Core Program Dissynergies inflation including Core through & service Business network Business contracts expansion & variable costs Integrated management Reduction of Lower maintenance transport & storage reinsurance costs from data center renewal Savings € 6.6m € 1.5m € 0.4m @2019 Automation of IT Insourcing of Surveillance services services for users maintenance optimization activities € 3.9m € 0.9m € 1.8m €60m expected by 2020

More effort on reduction of external expenses, with insourcing of operations activities

Process review on staff activities

Additional savings from initiatives ongoing

Further savings from contracts renegotiation  Process optimization on operation activities 8 Ebit FY 2019 € mn • Tariff update • Tariff RAB increase • Ongoing efficiency program • Higher accruals • Output based incentives 1.405 62 23 1.417 -62 -11 Ebit Adj. Regulated Controllable D&A Other Ebit Adj. 2018 revenues fixed costs 2019 9 Net Income FY 2019 € mn • Lower cost of debt • Desfa acquisition • Terega one off effects 12 30 57 1.093 1.010 -16 Net profit Ebit Net interest Net income Income Net profit Adj. 2018 (expenses) from associates taxes Adj. 2019 10 Cash flow € mn • Payment to CSEA € -180m • Tariff related Items € -38m 617 • Capex € -963m 1.486 (221) 1.090 • Energy transition € -41m 523 482 963 (42) (300) 3 (746) (39) Net profit Depreciation Change in Cash Flow Net Free Cash Financial Free Cash Dividend Equity SBB Cash Flow reported & other working from Investments Flow ante investments Flow contribution items capital Operation M&A by third 11 parties Snam Debt Structure Key Highlights Bond maturity Profile (€ bn) as of 31 December 2019 Total net financial charges: 165m€

Funding for 2.3bn€ at an average cost of 0.9% with a maturity of ca. 9Y o/w:

for 2.3bn€ at an average cost of 0.9% with a maturity of ca. 9Y o/w: 0.5bn€ Climate action bond in 1Q2019 (first ever in Europe) €1.1bn as pre-funding of 2020 needs

Treasury management optimization exploiting supportive market conditions:

exploiting supportive market conditions: Commercial Paper Programme fully utilized for 2bn€ at the year end; average cost of the year ca. -25bps Ample access to uncommitted credit lines market at negative yield

ca. 60% already reimbursed to date 1,5 1 0,5 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 … 2034  Proactive management of maturities: Total MLT committed credit facilities and bonds*  ca. 600m€ bonds bought back in December (avg. coupon and residual maturity of ca. 1.3% and 4 years respectively) mainly financed through cash 15.5  Banking facilities: : extension for one year of 3.2bn€ pool facility and term 1.7 1.6 loans refinancing for 700m€  >5bn€ - 1/3 of total committed funding in sustainable financing 9.1  M/L term debt maturity: ~ 5.6y and maturities well spread over time 11.9  > ¾ Fix-Floating in line with our target 3.2 Net Debt YE 2019 Total M/LT* committed credit facilities and bonds Well positioned to cope with worsening market conditions leveraging on (i) more than €700m 2-3 year funding at zero cost secured in the past 10 days with core relationship Pool banking facilities banks, (ii) 3.2bn€ undrawn pool credit lines, (iii) significant cash on hand and (iv) Debt capital market Bilateral banking facilities supportive Commercial paper and uncommitted credit lines markets and (v) limited Institutional lenders financing 12 refinancing needs in 2020 * Excluding uncommitted lines and Commercial Paper Q&A ANNEXES Income Statement [ € mn ] 2018 2019 Change Change % Revenues 2,586 2,665 79 3.1% Operating expenses (491) (496) (5) 1.0% EBITDA 2,095 2,169 74 3.5% Depreciation & amortisation (690) (752) (62) 9.0% EBIT 1,405 1,417 12 0.9% Net interest income (expenses) (195) (165) 30 (15.4)% Net income from associates 159 216 57 35.8% EBT 1,369 1,468 99 7.2% Income taxes (359) (375) (16) 4.5% NET PROFIT 1,010 1,093 83 8.2% 15 Revenues [ € mn ] 2018 2019 Change Change % Regulated revenues 2,485 2,550 65 2.6% Transport 1,907 1,969 62 3.3% Storage 503 503 - - LNG 17 17 - - Pass-through revenues 58 61 3 5.2% Other revenues 101 115 14 13.9% TOTAL REVENUES 2,586 2,665 79 3.1% 16 Operating Expenses [ € mn ] 2018 2019 Change Change % Regulated activities 397 352 (45) (11.3)% Controllable fixed costs 274 251 (23) (8.4)% Variable costs 6 6 - - Other costs 59 34 (25) (42.4)% Pass-through costs 58 61 3 5.2% Non regulated activities 94 144 50 53.2% TOTAL COSTS 491 496 5 1.0% 17 Balance Sheet [ € mn ] 2018 2019 Change Change % Net invested capital 17,533 18,181 648 3.7% Fixed capital 18,856 19,311 455 2.4% Tangible fixed assets 16,516 16,802 286 1.7% Intangible fixed assets 907 990 83 9.2% Equity-accounted and other investments 1,750 1,828 78 4.5% Financial receivables held for operating activities 11 3 (8) (72.7)% Net payables for investments (328) (312) 16 (4.9)% Net working capital (1,259) (1,094) 165 (13.1)% Receivables 1,487 1,549 62 4.2% Liabilities (2,746) (2,643) 103 (3.8)% Provisions for employee benefits (64) (46) 18 (28.1)% Other - 10 10 n.a. Net financial debt 11,548 11,923 375 3.2% Shareholders' equity 5,985 6,258 273 4.6% 18 Share buyback recap Outstanding shares at 31/12/2018 3,469,038,579 Shares held by Snam at 31/12/2018 168,197,663 (4.85% of Share Capital) Shares to serve convertible and 94 million management incentives Shares cancelled - A.G.M. April 2019 74,197,663 Outstanding shares after cancellation in 3,394,840,916 April 2019 Outstanding shares after cancellation in 3,300,840,916 April 2019 and excluding treasury shares Shares bought by 31/12/2019 8,412,920 Shares held by Snam at 31/12/2019 102,412,920 Shares bought during the 2020 23,070,187 Shares held by Snam as of today 125,483,107 Shares to serve convertible and management incentives @ march '20 91.5 million Available shares excluding those serving 33,983,107 convertible and management incentives 19 2019 Italian business capex highlights Import Import Russia North EU GORI ZIA Investments 2019 Key replacement activities CAVARZERE 3 • > 30 kms of pipes replaced and already in RAVENNA 1 12% 17% 13% 1 operation; around 970 kms of projects ongoing LNG 4% LA SPEZIA RECANATI LNG OLT Key maintenance activities LIVORNO 29% Import Algeria More than 760 hydrogeological interventions 2 Key development activities 2• 55kms of interconnection with TAP - in line with construction plan (about 50% completed) Biomethane connections - about 10€m of capex; with 12 connections realized 3• 1 Turbo compressor in Minerbio already in operation 84% 41% Replacement Transport LNG & Other Maintenance Development Storage Other Import Libia 19 Confirmed length of the period of 4 years Beta equal to 0.524 Visible and stable regulation Wacc 2019-2021: 5.7% transport • 6.7% storage Final resolution 114/2019/R/gas • 6.8% LNG • 2019 Tariff RAB: Euro 16.366m 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 • WIP included in RAB • Beta unlevered at 0.364 (unchanged) • Incentives on new development capex TRANSPORT 4° regulatory period Transition 5° regulatory period 2020-22 (+1.5% for 10 years, if CBA > 1.5) period Final resolution 474/2019/R/gas • REGAS.4° regulatory periodTransition5° regulatory period• period • Tariff RAB calculation methodology confirmed STORAGE 4° regulatory period Transition 5° regulatory period period Final resolution 419/2019/R/gas • Length extension to 6 years Definition of possible incentives to • Beta equal to 0.506 operate fully depreciated assets • Tariff RAB calculation methodology confirmed • Opex to be calculated on the basis of last Introduction of output based available certified year (2018) incentives Transparent regulatory framework 21 Disclaimer Franco Pruzzi, in his position as manager responsible for the preparation of financial reports, certifies pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154-bis of the Legislative Decree n. 58/1998, that data and accounting information disclosures herewith set forth correspond to the company's evidence and accounting books and entries. This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future results of Snam that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which Snam perates and the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Snam. In particular, among other statements, certain statements with regard to management objectives, trends in results of operations, margins, costs, return on equity, risk management are forward-looking in nature. Words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'targets', 'goals', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'seeks', 'estimates', variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. 