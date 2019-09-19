Snam : Notice publication of documents

NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS
San Donato Milanese, 19 September 2019 - The following documentation is available to the public at Snam's registered office in Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI), on the Company's website (www.snam.it, "Governance and Conduct -ShareholdersMeeting" section) and at the authorised storage mechanism
"eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com):
-
the Report of the Board of Directors for the Shareholders' Meeting (Extraordinary Session) "Amendment of articles 13 and 20 and introduction of article 24 of the Company Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions";
-
the Report of the Board of Directors for the Shareholders' Meeting (Ordinary
Session) "Termination by mutual agreement of the appointment as external auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A. and simultaneous appointment of external auditor of the Company's accounts for the period 2020 - 2028 and establishment of the related fees".
|
Snam
|
Snam S.p.A.
|
Piazza Santa Barbara, 7
|
registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)
|
20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)
|
Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up
|
Switch board tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1
|
Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce Business Register
|
www.snam.it
|
no. 13271390158
|
|
R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443
|
|
VAT no. 13271390158
Disclaimer
SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 16:46:01 UTC