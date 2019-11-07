Snam : Notice publication of documents

NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

San Donato Milanese, 7 November 2019 - The minutes of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on October 23, 2019 and Snam Bylaws - filed at Company Register of Milano - Monza Brianza - Lodi on 5 November 2019 - with the evidence of the amendments approved by the Meeting are available to the public at Snam's registered office in Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese, on the Company's website (www.snam.it, "Governance and Conduct - Shareholders Meeting" section) and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).