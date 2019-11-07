Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Snam SpA    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM SPA

(SRG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snam : Notice publication of documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 12:20pm EST

NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

San Donato Milanese, 7 November 2019 - The minutes of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on October 23, 2019 and Snam Bylaws - filed at Company Register of Milano - Monza Brianza - Lodi on 5 November 2019 - with the evidence of the amendments approved by the Meeting are available to the public at Snam's registered office in Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese, on the Company's website (www.snam.it, "Governance and Conduct - Shareholders Meeting" section) and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).

snam

Snam S.p.A.

Piazza Santa Barbara, 7

registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)

20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)

Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up

Switch board tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1

Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce Business Register

www.snam.it

no. 13271390158

R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443

VAT no. 13271390158

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 17:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAM SPA
12:20pSNAM : Notice publication of documents
PU
11/05SNAM : “Green Village” at Ecomondo with Snamtec businesses
PU
10/25SNAM : agreement with 4.0 for 3 new natural gas supply stations (CNG and LNG) in..
PU
10/24SNAM : introduces corporate policy on diversity and inclusion
PU
10/23SNAM : Notice publication of documents
PU
10/23SNAM : The Shareholders' Meeting amended the Bylaws and established permanent ge..
PU
10/22FORBES-STATISTA : Snam one of the best companies in the world to work for
PU
10/21SNAM : 700 volunteers support 90 Italian non-profit organizations
PU
10/18SNAM : IGU and BCG present the Global Gas Report 2019
PU
10/16SNAM AND TERNA : alliance against cyber crime
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 669 M
EBIT 2019 1 440 M
Net income 2019 1 075 M
Debt 2019 11 682 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
Capitalization 15 481 M
Chart SNAM SPA
Duration : Period :
Snam SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,68  €
Last Close Price 4,69  €
Spread / Highest target 8,10%
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca dal Fabbro Chairman
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Cosma Panzacchi EVP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Francesco Gori Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAM SPA22.02%17 140
ENBRIDGE INC.14.60%74 694
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.04%57 615
TC ENERGY CORPORATION34.36%47 024
KINDER MORGAN, INC.31.40%45 775
ONEOK31.16%29 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group