Snam and IP: agreement for 26 new natural gas refueling plants in Italy

San Donato Milanese (MI) / Rome, 26 July 2019 - Snam and IP have agreed to construct an initial 26 new natural gas refueling plants, which will open across IP's distribution network in Italy in 2020.

The new openings comprise the first phase of the 2018 framework agreement between IP and Snam to build up to 200 new methane stations in Italy. The initiative is part of the companies' commitment to promoting sustainable mobility.

Snam and IP have jointly identified the fueling stations with IP branded fuel, at which they will install methane supply for cars (CNG, compressed natural gas). Two of these stations (in Veneto and in Emilia-Romagna) will also supply LNG (liquefied natural gas) for heavy vehicles. Of the 26 new plants, 6 will be built in Lazio, 5 in Lombardy, 5 in Tuscany, 2 in Emilia-Romagna, 2 in Veneto, one in Abruzzo, one in Calabria, one in the Marche, one in Piedmont, one in Puglia and one in Puglia in Umbria, mostly along highways.

This initiative is a significant growth opportunity for IP, consistent with the company's vision to innovate and provide a multi-energy offer, from diesel to petrol, gas and ultrafast electricity. The new stations add to the 46 existing methane stations on the IP network, demonstrating a concrete contribution to the construction of the infrastructure supporting the country's transition to sustainable mobility. The investment in new LNG stations in particular represents an important step for the network's ability to support heavy gas transportation.

The agreement with IP is part of Snam's commitment to boosting the growth of the Italian distribution network of CNG and LNG, through direct investments and agreements with other operators. Italy is the European leader methane mobility with 1 million methane-powered vehicles and around 1,350 service stations. This number is set to increase as a result of Snam's investments. Snam4Mobility, a 100% subsidiary of Snam, has currently delivered 6 plants and contracted over 70 under a plan that provides for an overall construction of around 300 new CNG and LNG stations in the coming years. In its strategic plan to 2022, Snam set out its intention to fund 200 million euros worth of investments into the construction of methane distribution infrastructure for transport and biomethane infrastructure.

The api Group, which is owned by the Brachetti Peretti family, has been active in the fuel and mobility sector since 1933. With approximately 1300 employees, over 5000 IP brand stores and a logistics network throughout the country, it is the operator with the largest distribution network in the sector.

Snam is Europe's leading gas utility, with the longest transmission network and the largest storage capacity on the continent. It is also active in regasification, promoting sustainable mobility through its subsidiary Snam4Mobility, whose mission is to promote the development of the Italian infrastructure network dedicated to natural gas and biomethane transport.

For further infos:

api Group contacts

External Relations: Tel. 06 84934417

Press Office: Tel. 06 84933644

ufficio.stampa@italianapetroli.it

Website: www.gruppoapi.com

Comin&Partners

Lucio Filipponio

T. +39 06 90255521 C. + 39 327 3281717

lucio.filipponio@cominandpartners.com

www.cominandpartners.com

Snam contacts

Press Office: Tel. +39 02 37037273

ufficio.stampa@snam.it

Investor Relations: Tel. +39 02 37037898

investor.relations@snam.it

Website: www.snam.it