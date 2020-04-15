Log in
Snam : and Terna relaunch collaboration on research and innovation and electricity-gas convergences to support the energy transition

04/15/2020 | 09:46am EDT

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

SNAM AND TERNA RELAUNCH COLLABORATION ON RESEARCH AND INNOVATION AND ELECTRICITY-GAS CONVERGENCES TO SUPPORT THE ENERGY TRANSITION

Rome/San Donato Milanese (MI), 15 April 2020 - Snam and Terna have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding to relaunch and extend their collaboration on coordinated research, development and innovation activities and on potential convergences between electricity and gas systems. Under the agreement, signed by the CEOs of Snam, Marco Alverà, and Terna, Luigi Ferraris, the two companies will continue to collaborate on identifying, defining and implementing initiatives by sharing their respective expertise and best practices to further strengthen their commitment as leaders of the energy transition.

The agreement is specifically aimed at enhancing the potential synergies between gas and electricity systems and is divided into three areas of focus:

  • Dual fuel plants, Snam plans to convert its compression and storage facilities into gas-electric plants, with a view to reducing CO2 emissions to the benefit of the country and developing new flexibile resources for the electrical grid;
  • Research & Development, Snam and Terna will develop sector coupling initiatives with a particular focus on the dynamics of flexibility and the integration of renewable energy sources;
  • Co-innovation, which will see the companies continue to experiment with and develop new initiatives and technological solutions for the sustainability of energy networks - using drones, satellites and IoT sensors to conduct infrastructure monitoring - and to promote workplace and environmental safety.

Snam CEO Marco Alverà said: "Further strengthening the collaboration between Snam and Terna on the new frontiers of energy is crucial to positioning Italy as an international leader in the energy transition and to accelerate investment in recovery following the COVID-19 emergency by creating technological leadership opportunities and promoting economic development. The growing synergies between gas and electricity - from our project for 'dual fuel' plants, to the possible sector coupling initiatives such as power-to-gas and collaboration on issues such as innovation and safety at work - further demonstrate energy infrastructure's central role in achieving climate objectives and ensuring the increased security and flexibility of the energy system."

Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris said: "The renewal of this important collaboration, focused on innovation and the development of convergences between electricity and gas, allows us to strengthen our commitment to support a sustainable energy transition. Together with Snam, we continue on the fruitful path of sharing the best skills and jointly developing further new technological solutions to support an increasingly articulated and complex energy system."

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 13:45:07 UTC
