Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Snam SpA    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM SPA

(SRG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snam : builds new natural gas service stations in Central Italy for Enerpetroli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:05am EDT

First CNG distributor out of 8 planned underway in Artena (Rome)

San Donato Milanese (MI), 2 September 2019 - Snam's first CNG (compressed natural gas) distributor has opened in Artena (Rome), as part of contracts signed with Enerpetroli, a Viterbo-based company that has worked in fuel distribution in four regions of Central Italy for 30 years, with 130 own-brand and Esso-branded plants.

The contracts were agreed through the subsidiary Snam4Mobility, and provide for the creation of seven other plants between Lazio and Umbria in the coming months, with the intention of boosting natural gas supply for cars in the two regions, where there are currently about one hundred active CNG service stations available. All refuelling points will be managed by Enerpetroli.

The agreements with Enerpetroli were undertaken as part of Snam4Mobility's initiatives to boost the growth of the Italian distribution network of CNG and LNG (liquefied natural gas), through direct investments and agreements with other operators. Italy is currently the European leader in sustainable methane transportation, with 1 million distribution vehicles and around 1,350 service stations. This will increase further as result of Snam's investments. Compared to petrol and diesel, natural gas almost eliminates emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides. It also significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions, also ensures economic savings for consumers.

At the moment, Snam4Mobility has delivered 7 plants and has contracted a further 70 under a plan that provides for the construction of around 300 new CNG and LNG stations in the coming years. Snam is planning to invest 200 million euros in methane distributors for transport and biomethane infrastructure, outlined in the strategic plan to 2022. This forms part of the Snamtec project, which is focused on innovation and energy transition.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 14:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAM SPA
10:05aSNAM : builds new natural gas service stations in Central Italy for Enerpetroli
PU
08/01EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Portugal Fines Insurer Cartel, German Banks Accused of ..
DJ
07/26SNAM AND IP : agreement for 26 new natural gas refueling plants in Italy
PU
07/11"WELFARE, CHE IMPRESA!" : Fondazione Snam awards two startups for social project..
PU
07/08SNAM : donates a defibrillator to the city of Santhià
PU
06/27SNAM : Intesa Sanpaolo and Snam (Tep Energy Solution) to improve energy efficien..
PU
06/24SNAM (TEP) AND ANACI : agreement to improve energy efficiency of Italian condomi..
PU
06/24SNAM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/11SNAM : ranked best for corporate governance in Italy
PU
06/11SNAM : 25 million euro loan from EIB for sustainable mobility projects
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 664 M
EBIT 2019 1 445 M
Net income 2019 1 074 M
Debt 2019 11 678 M
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 9,89x
Capitalization 15 180 M
Chart SNAM SPA
Duration : Period :
Snam SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,63  €
Last Close Price 4,60  €
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Malacarne Chairman
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Cosma Panzacchi EVP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAM SPA20.42%16 696
ENERGY TRANSFER LP3.03%35 702
DCP MIDSTREAM LP-8.04%3 491
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORP-32.62%3 440
TC PIPELINES, LP21.89%2 792
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.86%986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group