Snam : presented new sustainable paths book dedicated to the Casentino Forest Park

10/14/2019 | 10:41am EDT

San Piero in Bagno (Bagno di Romagna), 12 October 2019 - At the festival of literature and culture in San Piero in Bagno (Forlì-Cesena), 'Fuori conTesto - Readings on the border of the Apennines', Snam presented the book 'Sustainable Paths - Casentino Forest National Park'. The book is the fifth volume in the 'Sustainable Paths' series, dedicated to natural parks in Italy that are affected by Snam's infrastructure.

The presentation was attended by Marco Baccini, the mayor of Bagno di Romagna and the president of the park itself, Domenico Negrini, Snam's head of corporate social responsibility, the Tuscan writer, Fabio Genovesi, winner of the 2015 Strega youth prize, and author of the unpublished story 'La Foresta' which is included in Snam's book, as well as the actor, Massimo Roberto Beato.

The protagonist and setting of the book is nature: the Casentino Forest National Park, which was recently recognized as a UNESCO 'World Heritage' site for the Integral Reserve of Sasso Fratino, extends along the border between Tuscany and Romagna. Snam's infrastructure briefly crosses a section of the park, and was built with the utmost respect for the landscape and biodiversity, in line with Snam's commitment to protect the environment.

The editorial initiative, 'Sustainable Paths', seeks to showcase the value of Italian parklands, whilst highlighting the integration of energy infrastructure and the environment. To protect biodiversity, environmental restorations have been carried out over 650 km since 2016, reforesting an area of around 865,000 square meters.

This new volume, which begins with a foreword written by Federparchi, the Italian Federation of Parks and Nature Reserves, has received the patronage of the Ministry of the Environment and the Protection of Land and Sea. Once again, this latest publication sees Snam join LifeGate's Impatto Zero® project to offset the CO2 produced during the publication process.

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
