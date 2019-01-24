Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Log in
01/24/2019 | 09:04pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 31, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) securities (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (2) on the open market between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or around March 3, 2017, Snap completed its IPO, issuing 200,000,000 shares and raising net proceeds of approximately $3.91 billion.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding its business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap's reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Snap, you may move the Court no later than January 31, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 166 M
EBIT 2018 -726 M
Net income 2018 -1 314 M
Finance 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,68x
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
Capitalization 7 757 M
