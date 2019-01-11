Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SNAP

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the Company’s common stock on or between March 2, 2017 and May 15, 2017 (the “Class Period”).

The class action complaint alleges that Snap and certain other defendants made materially false and misleading statements to investors about the Company’s business, operations, and reported user growth.

On May 10, 2017, Snap issued its first quarterly financial and operational report as a public company, and therein disclosed disappointing user growth at the Company’s Snapchat messaging platform to investors. Following this news, shares of Snap’s common stock fell $4.93 per share, or nearly 21.5% in value, to close on May 11, 2017 at $18.05.

Subsequently, on May 16, 2017, Bloomberg reported that a former Snap employee, Anthony Pompliano, had filed a lawsuit against Snap, “claim[ing] he was fired after three weeks on the job for raising questions about allegedly false growth metrics [and] seeking whistleblower protection against retaliation by [the] company.”

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Snap’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than January 31, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

