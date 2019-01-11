Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SNAP

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
against Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) on behalf of
investors who purchased or acquired the Company’s common stock on
or between March 2, 2017 and May 15, 2017 (the “Class Period”).
To learn how to participate in this action please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/snap-inc/.
Investors who purchased the Company’s common stock during the Class
Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are
encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888)
715 – 1740 for additional information about this action and to discuss
their legal rights and options.
The class action complaint alleges that Snap and certain other
defendants made materially false and misleading statements to investors
about the Company’s business, operations, and reported user growth.
On May 10, 2017, Snap issued its first quarterly financial and
operational report as a public company, and therein disclosed
disappointing user growth at the Company’s Snapchat messaging platform
to investors. Following this news, shares of Snap’s common stock
fell $4.93 per share, or nearly 21.5% in value, to close on May 11, 2017
at $18.05.
Subsequently, on May 16, 2017, Bloomberg reported that a former
Snap employee, Anthony Pompliano, had filed a lawsuit against Snap,
“claim[ing] he was fired after three weeks on the job for raising
questions about allegedly false growth metrics [and] seeking
whistleblower protection against retaliation by [the] company.”
IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Snap’s common
stock during the Class Period may, no later
than January 31, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead
plaintiff representative of the class.
Investors who purchased the Company’s common stock during the Class
Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are
encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to receive additional information
about this action and to discuss their legal rights and options. Kaskela
Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions
throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC
please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005487/en/