Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Snap Inc. Investors (SNAP)

01/23/2019 | 09:22pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Snap Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) securities (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Snap’s Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017 (the “IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (2) on the open market between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm.

On or around March 3, 2017, Snap completed its IPO, issuing 200,000,000 shares and raising net proceeds of approximately $3.91 billion.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding its business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Snap’s reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Snap, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 166 M
EBIT 2018 -726 M
Net income 2018 -1 314 M
Finance 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,62x
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
Capitalization 7 679 M
Chart SNAP INC
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 7,69 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Tim Stone Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC8.71%7 679
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-0.62%8 004
GRUBHUB INC-2.93%6 763
MOMO INC (ADR)21.98%5 924
SEA LTD (ADR)15.28%4 371
QUDIAN INC - ADR26.57%1 785
