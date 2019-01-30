Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap Inc    SNAP

SNAP INC (SNAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SNAP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until January 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between March 2, 2017, and August 10, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) or traceable to its March 2, 2017 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Snap investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view.php?s2=nyse-snap or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Snap and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 10, 2017, Snap disclosed disappointing Q2 results including ongoing lower-than-expected growth in daily active users (“DAU”), a key user engagement metric and that the Company had used “growth hacking” or push notifications sent to users to stoke their access levels and boost user metrics. On this news, the price of Snap’s shares plummeted.

The case is In Re Snap Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 2:17-cv-03679.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP INC
01/30SNAP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds..
BU
01/30SOGOU : Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of S..
AQ
01/29SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOU : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
01/29DEADLINE THURSDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Aga..
BU
01/29SNAP : Amended Current report filing
PU
01/28SNAP : names Lara Sweet as interim CFO
RE
01/28SNAP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
01/28SNAP : Lara Sweet Appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer at Snap Inc.
BU
01/25SNAP CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead ..
PR
01/25KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Lead Counsel Reminds Snap Inc. Investors Ab..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 168 M
EBIT 2018 -718 M
Net income 2018 -1 313 M
Finance 2018 1 167 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,13x
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
Capitalization 8 326 M
Chart SNAP INC
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Tim Stone Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC19.24%8 326
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-1.12%7 964
GRUBHUB INC0.29%6 987
MOMO INC (ADR)21.98%5 924
SEA LTD (ADR)18.82%4 505
QUDIAN INC - ADR15.85%1 634
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.