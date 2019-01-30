SNAP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until January 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Snap Inc.
(NYSE: SNAP). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s
shares between March 2, 2017, and August 10, 2017, inclusive (the “Class
Period”) or traceable to its March 2, 2017 Initial Public Offering. This
action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central
District of California.
Get Help
Snap investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view.php?s2=nyse-snap
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Snap and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On August 10, 2017, Snap disclosed disappointing Q2 results including
ongoing lower-than-expected growth in daily active users (“DAU”), a key
user engagement metric and that the Company had used “growth hacking” or
push notifications sent to users to stoke their access levels and boost
user metrics. On this news, the price of Snap’s shares plummeted.
The case is In Re Snap Inc. Securities Litigation, No.
2:17-cv-03679.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
