SNAP, INC. Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Gibbs Law Group is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap,
Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) involving possible securities law violations.
Specifically, our investigation focuses on allegations that Snap and
certain of its officers and/or directors may have engaged in unlawful
business practices or securities fraud.
To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action
lawsuit investigation, click
here.
On January 15, 2019, SNAP announced that its Chief Financial Officer,
Tim Stone, would resign to “pursue other opportunities” after less than
a year in that role. The Wall Street Journal published an article
on Stone’s departure, noting that it was the latest in a string of
high-profile executive departures from Snap in recent months, and that
in choosing to resign after such a short time with the company, Stone
was leaving behind “a hefty share of his $20 million signing bonus.” The Wall
Street Journal article also quoted Peter Crist, chairman of
executive-search firm Crist|Kolder Associates, who stated “‘For a
talented CFO to leave after only eight months suggests he or she was
surprised with what they found.’”
Following the news of CFO Stone’s departure, shares of SNAP dropped by
nearly 8% in after-hours trading on January 15, 2019.
If you purchased or acquired shares of Snap, Inc. and would like to
speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about our
investigation and your legal rights, visit our website
or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294.
Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors in securities
litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices,
breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered
over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s
largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors
for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff
Lawyers in California,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer
Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”
This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115006005/en/