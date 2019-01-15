Log in
SNAP, INC. Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

01/15/2019

Gibbs Law Group is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) involving possible securities law violations. Specifically, our investigation focuses on allegations that Snap and certain of its officers and/or directors may have engaged in unlawful business practices or securities fraud.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here.

On January 15, 2019, SNAP announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Tim Stone, would resign to “pursue other opportunities” after less than a year in that role. The Wall Street Journal published an article on Stone’s departure, noting that it was the latest in a string of high-profile executive departures from Snap in recent months, and that in choosing to resign after such a short time with the company, Stone was leaving behind “a hefty share of his $20 million signing bonus.” The Wall Street Journal article also quoted Peter Crist, chairman of executive-search firm Crist|Kolder Associates, who stated “‘For a talented CFO to leave after only eight months suggests he or she was surprised with what they found.’”

Following the news of CFO Stone’s departure, shares of SNAP dropped by nearly 8% in after-hours trading on January 15, 2019.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Snap, Inc. and would like to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about our investigation and your legal rights, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294.

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 165 M
EBIT 2018 -728 M
Net income 2018 -1 319 M
Finance 2018 1 128 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,05x
EV / Sales 2019 4,83x
Capitalization 8 171 M
Chart SNAP INC
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 7,87 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Tim Stone Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC18.69%8 171
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-7.41%7 458
GRUBHUB INC1.43%7 067
MOMO INC (ADR)11.87%5 433
SEA LTD (ADR)6.45%4 036
QUDIAN INC - ADR23.08%1 736
