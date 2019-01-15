SNAP, INC. Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Gibbs Law Group is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) involving possible securities law violations. Specifically, our investigation focuses on allegations that Snap and certain of its officers and/or directors may have engaged in unlawful business practices or securities fraud.

On January 15, 2019, SNAP announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Tim Stone, would resign to “pursue other opportunities” after less than a year in that role. The Wall Street Journal published an article on Stone’s departure, noting that it was the latest in a string of high-profile executive departures from Snap in recent months, and that in choosing to resign after such a short time with the company, Stone was leaving behind “a hefty share of his $20 million signing bonus.” The Wall Street Journal article also quoted Peter Crist, chairman of executive-search firm Crist|Kolder Associates, who stated “‘For a talented CFO to leave after only eight months suggests he or she was surprised with what they found.’”

Following the news of CFO Stone’s departure, shares of SNAP dropped by nearly 8% in after-hours trading on January 15, 2019.

