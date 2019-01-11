SNAP JAN 31 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces January 31, 2019 Deadline in Snap Inc. Securities Class Action – SNAP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) (1) pursuant and/or traceable to
Snap’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) held on or around March 2, 2017;
and/or (2) between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017, inclusive (the
“Class Period”) of the important January 31, 2019 lead plaintiff
deadline in the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Snap’s reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2)
as a result, Snap’s public statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
On May 10, 2017, post-market, Snap issued its first quarterly report as
a public company, disclosing disappointing user growth at the Company’s
Snapchat messaging platform. For the quarter, Snap reported 166 million
daily users, only 8 million more than in the previous period and only 44
million more than the same period in the prior year—Snapchat’s slowest
year-to-year growth rate in at least two years. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 31, 2019.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
