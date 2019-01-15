SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
January 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), if they purchased
the Company’s shares between March 2, 2017, and August 10, 2017,
inclusive (the “Class Period”) or traceable to its March 3, 2017 Initial
Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Central District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Snap and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-snap/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by January 31, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Snap and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On August 10, 2017, Snap disclosed disappointing Q2 results including
ongoing lower-than-expected growth in daily active users (“DAU”), a key
user engagement metric. During the earnings conference call, the Company
admitted to using “growth hacking” or sending push notifications to
users to stoke their access levels, and hence boost user metrics.
On this news, the price of Snap’s shares plummeted $1.94 per share, or
approximately 14%.
The case is In Re Snap Inc. Securities Litigation, No.
2:17-cv-03679.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005866/en/