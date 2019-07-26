Snap : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
07/26/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
Lynton Michael
Snap Inc [ SNAP ]
__ X __ Director
_____ 10% Owner
C/O SNAP INC., 2772 DONALD
2/22/2018
DOUGLAS LOOP NORTH
SANTA MONICA, CA 90405
2/23/2018
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
3741
By Lynton
Class A Common Stock
2/20/2018
J(1)
A
$0.00
136481
I
Foundation
(2)
(3)
J(4)
3741
By Lynton
Class A Common Stock
2/20/2018
D
$0.00
2262200
I
Asset LP
(2)
(5)
By Lynton
Class A Common Stock
2/22/2018
S(6)
27800
D
$17.4181
(7)
108681
I
Foundation
(3)
By Lynton
Class A Common Stock
2/22/2018
S(6)
1200
D
$18.1252
(8)
107481
I
Foundation
(3)
Explanation of Responses:
Stock transfer from Lynton Asset LP.
The Form 4, as originally filed on February 23, 2018, omitted a stock transfer between Lynton Asset LP and Lynton Foundation.
The reporting person is trustee of Lynton Foundation. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.
Stock transfer to Lynton Foundation.
The reporting person is trustee of the Lynton Asset LP. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.
The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Lynton Foundation.
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.055 to $18.05 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $18.06 to $18.30 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Remarks:
This amended Form 4 is to correct an omitted stock transfer between Lynton Asset LP and Lynton Foundation and the reporting person's ownership of Class A Common Stock with respect to the above entities. No other changes have been made to the original Form 4.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
Lynton Michael
C/O SNAP INC.X 2772 DONALD DOUGLAS LOOP NORTH SANTA MONICA, CA 90405
Signatures
/s/ Atul Porwal, Attorney-in-fact
7/26/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
