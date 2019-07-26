Snap : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Explanation of Responses:

Stock transfer from Lynton Asset LP.

The Form 4, as originally filed on February 23, 2018, omitted a stock transfer between Lynton Asset LP and Lynton Foundation.

The reporting person is trustee of Lynton Foundation. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.

Stock transfer to Lynton Foundation.

The reporting person is trustee of the Lynton Asset LP. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.

The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Lynton Foundation.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.055 to $18.05 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.