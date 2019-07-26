Log in
SNAP INC

(SNAP)
  Report  
Snap : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

07/26/2019

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Lynton Michael

Snap Inc [ SNAP ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O SNAP INC., 2772 DONALD

2/22/2018

DOUGLAS LOOP NORTH

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SANTA MONICA, CA 90405

2/23/2018

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

3741

By Lynton

Class A Common Stock

2/20/2018

J (1)

A

$0.00

136481

I

Foundation

(2)

(3)

J (4)

3741

By Lynton

Class A Common Stock

2/20/2018

D

$0.00

2262200

I

Asset LP

(2)

(5)

By Lynton

Class A Common Stock

2/22/2018

S (6)

27800

D

$17.4181

(7)

108681

I

Foundation

(3)

By Lynton

Class A Common Stock

2/22/2018

S (6)

1200

D

$18.1252

(8)

107481

I

Foundation

(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Stock transfer from Lynton Asset LP.
  2. The Form 4, as originally filed on February 23, 2018, omitted a stock transfer between Lynton Asset LP and Lynton Foundation.
  3. The reporting person is trustee of Lynton Foundation. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.
  4. Stock transfer to Lynton Foundation.
  5. The reporting person is trustee of the Lynton Asset LP. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.
  6. The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Lynton Foundation.
  7. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.055 to $18.05 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  8. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $18.06 to $18.30 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

Remarks:

This amended Form 4 is to correct an omitted stock transfer between Lynton Asset LP and Lynton Foundation and the reporting person's ownership of Class A Common Stock with respect to the above entities. No other changes have been made to the original Form 4.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

Lynton Michael

C/O SNAP INC.X 2772 DONALD DOUGLAS LOOP NORTH SANTA MONICA, CA 90405

Signatures

/s/ Atul Porwal, Attorney-in-fact

7/26/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

share via e-mail
0
