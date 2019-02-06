Snap : Annual Report 0 02/06/2019 | 06:20am EST Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

Commission File Number 001-38017 SNAP INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 45-5452795 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 2772 Donald Douglas Loop North, Santa Monica, California 90405 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (310) 399-3339 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, par value $0.00001 per share New York Stock Exchange Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§229.405) is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of Registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or emerging growth company. See the definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by checkmark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates of the Registrant, based on the closing price of the shares of Class A common stock on The New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2018, was $10,609,237,236. As of January 31, 2019, the registrant had 1,044,828,343 shares of Class A common stock, 51,596,090 shares of Class B common stock, and 224,611,365 shares of Class C common stock outstanding. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 1 Note Regarding User Metrics and Other Data 2 PART I Item 1. Business 3 Item 1A. Risk Factors 8 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 36 Item 2. Properties 36 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 36 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 36 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 37 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 39 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 42 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 61 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 62 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 97 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 97 Item 9B. Other Information 97 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 99 Item 11. Executive Compensation 105 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 126 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 128 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 130 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 131 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 133 134 Signatures i NOTE REGARDING FORWA RD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Annual Report on Form 10-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, including statements regarding guidance, our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, including among other things: • our financial performance, including our revenues, cost of revenues, operating expenses, and our ability to attain and sustain profitability;

• our ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow;

• our ability to attract and retain users and publishers;

• our ability to attract and retain advertisers;

• our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants;

• our ability to effectively manage our growth and future expenses;

• our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business;

• our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property;

• our ability to successfully expand in our existing market segments and penetrate new market segments;

• our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and

• future acquisitions of or investments in complementary companies, products, services, or technologies. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. And while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. The forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report on Form 10-K relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report on Form 10-K to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Annual Report on Form 10-K or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments. Investors and others should note that we may announce material business and financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (investor.snap.com), filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, webcasts, press releases, and conference calls. We use these mediums, including Snapchat and our website, to communicate with our members and the public about our company, our products, and other issues. It is possible that the information that we make available may be deemed to be material information. We therefore encourage investors and others interested in our company to review the information that we make available on our website. 1 NOTE REGARDING USER M ETRICS AND OTHER DATA We define a Daily Active User, or DAU, as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during a defined 24-hour period. We calculate average Daily Active Users for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter. We also break out Daily Active Users by geography because certain markets have a greater revenue opportunity and lower bandwidth costs. We define average revenue per user, or ARPU, as quarterly revenue divided by the average Daily Active Users. For purposes of calculating ARPU, revenue by user geography is apportioned to each region based on our determination of the geographic location in which advertising impressions are delivered, as this approximates revenue based on user activity. This allocation differs from our components of revenue disclosure in the notes to our consolidated financial statements, where revenue is based on the billing address of the advertising customer. For information concerning these metrics as measured by us, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Unless otherwise stated, statistical information regarding our users and their activities is determined by calculating the daily average of the selected activity for the most recently completed quarter included in this report. While these metrics are determined based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring how our products are used across large populations globally. For example, there may be individuals who have multiple Snapchat accounts, even though we forbid that in our Terms of Service and implement measures to detect and suppress that behavior. We have not determined the number of such multiple accounts. Our user metrics are also affected by technology on certain mobile devices that automatically runs in the background of our Snapchat application when another phone function is used, and this activity can cause our system to miscount the user metrics associated with such account. Changes in our products, infrastructure, mobile operating systems, or metric tracking system, or the introduction of new products, may impact our ability to accurately determine active users or other metrics and we may not determine such inaccuracies promptly. We believe that we don't capture all data regarding all our active users. For example, technical issues may result in data not being recorded from every user's application. While we believe this underreporting is generally immaterial, we are unable to precisely determine the level of underreporting and for some periods the underreporting may be material. We continually seek to address these technical issues and improve our accuracy, but given the complexity of the systems involved and the rapidly changing nature of mobile devices and systems, we expect underreporting to continue. We do not adjust our reported metrics to reflect this underreporting. Some of our demographic data may be incomplete or inaccurate. For example, because users self-report their dates of birth, our age-demographic data may differ from our users' actual ages. And because users who signed up for Snapchat before June 2013 were not asked to supply their date of birth, we exclude those users and estimate their ages based on a sample of the self-reported ages we do have. If our active users provide us with incorrect or incomplete information regarding their age or other attributes, then our estimates may prove inaccurate and fail to meet investor expectations. In the past we have relied on third-party analytics providers to calculate our metrics, but today we rely primarily on our analytics platform that we developed and operate. For example, before June 2015, we used a third party that counted a Daily Active User when the application was opened or a notification was received via the application on any device. We now use an analytics platform that we developed and operate and we count a Daily Active User only when a user opens the application and only once per user per day. We believe this methodology more accurately measures our user engagement. We have multiple pipelines of user data that we use to determine whether a user has opened the application during a particular day, and thus is a Daily Active User. This provides redundancy in the event one pipeline of data were to become unavailable for technical reasons, and also gives us redundant data to help measure how users interact with our application. Additionally, to align our pre-June 2015 Daily Active Users with this new methodology, we reduced our pre-June 2015 Daily Active Users by 4.8%, the amount by which we estimated the data generated by the third party was overstated. As a result, our metrics may not be comparable to prior periods. If we fail to maintain an effective analytics platform, our metrics calculations may be inaccurate. We regularly review, have adjusted in the past, and are likely in the future to adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy. As a result of such adjustments, our Daily Active Users or other metrics may not be comparable to those in prior periods. Our measures of Daily Active Users may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly titled metrics of our competitors due to differences in methodology or data used. 2 PAR T I Item 1. Business. Overview Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Our flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. By opening directly to the camera, we empower users to express themselves instantly. Snaps are deleted by default, so there is a lot less pressure to look pretty or perfect when creating and sending images on Snapchat. By reducing the friction typically associated with creating and sharing content, Snapchat has become one of the most-used cameras in the world. In the way that the flashing cursor became the starting point for most products on desktop computers, we believe the camera screen will be the starting point for most products on smartphones. This is because images created by smartphone cameras contain more context and richer information than other forms of input like text entered on a keyboard. Given the magnitude of this opportunity, we invest heavily and take big risks in an attempt to create innovative and differentiated camera products that are better able to reflect and improve our life experiences. Our Products Camera : Snapchat opens directly to the Camera, making it easy to create a Snap and send it to friends. We offer a wide variety of creative tools, created by both us and our community, to make it easy for people to personalize and add context to their Snaps. Additionally, we also offer contextually relevant content and creative tools based on things like time, location, and objects. Friends Page : The first version of our application was a chat service that made it easy to send Snaps back and forth with friends-hence the name "Snapchat." Interacting with friends on Snapchat now includes creating and watching Stories, chatting with Groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a wide range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis. The content and ordering of the Friends page reflects the user's relationships with their friends and family. Discover : With so many Snaps created every day around the world, Discover helps surface the most interesting Stories and Shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. Snap Map : Pulling down on the Camera screen brings you to a live map of your location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent Snaps posted to Our Story. It's a great way to see what your friends are doing and explore what is going on around the world. Memories : Users can choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection called Memories. Memories also lets users create Snaps and Stories from their saved Snaps as well as their camera roll. Spectacles : One of the best ways to create Memories is by using Spectacles, our sunglasses that make Snaps. Spectacles connect seamlessly with Snapchat and capture video from a human perspective. 3

