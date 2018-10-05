Log in
10/04 10:03:48 pm
7.8 USD   -5.22%
Snap : CEO Spiegel sets profitability goal for 2019 - Cheddar

10/05/2018 | 01:49am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Snapchat CEO Spiegel attends the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley

(Reuters) - Parent of Snapchat messaging Snap Inc Chief Executive Evan Spiegel has set a goal to achieve full-year profitability in 2019 and outlined a new set of strategic goals, online news service Cheddar reported on Thursday, citing a memo.

In the memo dated Sept. 26, Spiegel admitted that Snapchat had "rushed redesign, solving one problem but creating many others,” Cheddar reported. (https://bit.ly/2zSC2jg)

Snap did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

In August, Snap reported its first-ever drop in daily users, largely due to the redesign, but beat quarterly revenue estimates on a shift to primarily selling ads through self-service.

Snap shares closed at $7.80 (5.99 pounds) on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 155 M
EBIT 2018 -820 M
Net income 2018 -1 397 M
Finance 2018 1 094 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,15x
EV / Sales 2019 6,27x
Capitalization 10 513 M
Chart SNAP INC
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 11,4 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Tim Stone Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC-43.67%10 513
GRUBHUB INC88.36%12 234
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC112.14%10 682
MOMO INC (ADR)73.16%8 523
SEA LTD (ADR)4.20%4 653
PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR-21.24%1 683
