Snap : CFO Stone to resign less than a year into role

Stone's departure is not related to any disagreements with the company, which owns popular photo messaging app Snapchat, Snap said in a filing https://bit.ly/2McCRIt.

Former Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan and Vice President of content Nick Bell left the company in September and November, respectively.

Snap also said in the filing it expects to report fourth quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the top end of its guidance.

By Sheila Dang and Sonam Rai