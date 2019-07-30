Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap Inc    SNAP

SNAP INC

(SNAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Snap : Celebrating Our Real Friends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 03:50am EDT

When we launched Snapchat more than seven years ago, it wasn't about capturing the traditional Kodak moment, or trying to look pretty or perfect. We wanted to create a way for our friends to express themselves and share however they felt in the moment.

Today, we're launching a celebration of the real friends who use Snapchat. Featuring more than 70 Snapchatters from 12 different countries, "Real friends" shares the stories behind real friendships around the world.

We hope you enjoy hearing their stories as much as we have!

Happy Snapping!

Team Snap

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 07:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP INC
03:50aSNAP : Celebrating Our Real Friends
PU
07/26SNAP : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/25SNAP : Thinking about buying stock in Activision Blizzard, Bank of America, Cano..
PR
07/24EXPLAINER : What Google, Facebook could face in U.S. antitrust probe
RE
07/24MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Stock Indexes Close At Record But Dow Ground..
DJ
07/24Snap and Teradyne rise while Caterpillar and iRobot fall
AQ
07/24Stocks to Watch: Amazon, Chipotle, Snap, Texas Instruments, Visa
DJ
07/24SNAP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
07/23SNAP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher On Trade Talks Progress, U.S. Debt Ceili..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 698 M
EBIT 2019 -1 098 M
Net income 2019 -1 022 M
Finance 2019 870 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -31,7x
EV / Sales2019 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
Capitalization 24 137 M
Chart SNAP INC
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 16,98  $
Last Close Price 17,50  $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Lara Sweet Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC217.60%24 137
SEA LTD (ADR)224.47%16 344
GRUBHUB INC3.80%7 270
MOMO INC (ADR)44.76%7 129
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-14.06%6 995
DENA CO LTD17.06%2 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group