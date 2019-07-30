Snap : Celebrating Our Real Friends

When we launched Snapchat more than seven years ago, it wasn't about capturing the traditional Kodak moment, or trying to look pretty or perfect. We wanted to create a way for our friends to express themselves and share however they felt in the moment.

Today, we're launching a celebration of the real friends who use Snapchat. Featuring more than 70 Snapchatters from 12 different countries, "Real friends" shares the stories behind real friendships around the world.

We hope you enjoy hearing their stories as much as we have!

Happy Snapping!

Team Snap