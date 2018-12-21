Snap : Current report filing

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 21, 2018

SNAP INC.

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information listed below in Item 8.01 of this current report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 19, 2018, the Delaware Chancery Court issued an opinion in Sciabacucchi v. Salzberg , C.A. No. 2017-0931-JTL, invalidating a provision of a Delaware corporation's certificate of incorporation that requires claims under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to be filed in federal court.

Article VII, Section 8 of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation contains a similar provision that sets the federal district courts as the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In light of this recent decision, we will not attempt to enforce this provision of our certificate of incorporation to the extent it is not permitted by applicable law.

SNAP INC.

Date: December 21, 2018

/s/ Michael O'SullivanMichael O'SullivanGeneral Counsel