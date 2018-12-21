Log in
Snap : Current report filing

12/21/2018

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 21, 2018

SNAP INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

001-38017

45-5452795

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

2772 Donald Douglas Loop North

Santa Monica, California

90405

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(310) 399-3339

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information listed below in Item 8.01 of this current report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 19, 2018, the Delaware Chancery Court issued an opinion in Sciabacucchi v. Salzberg , C.A. No. 2017-0931-JTL, invalidating a provision of a Delaware corporation's certificate of incorporation that requires claims under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to be filed in federal court.

Article VII, Section 8 of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation contains a similar provision that sets the federal district courts as the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In light of this recent decision, we will not attempt to enforce this provision of our certificate of incorporation to the extent it is not permitted by applicable law.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

SNAP INC.

Date: December 21, 2018

By:

/s/ Michael O'SullivanMichael O'SullivanGeneral Counsel

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 21:34:02 UTC
