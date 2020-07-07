Log in
Snap Inc. : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

07/07/2020

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.


© Business Wire 2020
