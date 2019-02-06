Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Snap Inc    SNAP

SNAP INC (SNAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 02/06 12:57:33 am
8.5200 USD   +21.02%
06:20aSNAP : Annual Report
PU
06:10aSNAP INC. : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
02/05SNAP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Snap Inc. : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 06:10am EST

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report, which includes Snap Inc.’s audited financial statements, is accessible at investor.snap.com. A printed copy of the report may be requested free of charge by any stockholder requesting a copy in writing to: Corporate Secretary, Snap Inc., 2772 Donald Douglas Loop North, Santa Monica, California, CA 90405 USA. The report is also available at www.sec.gov.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SNAP INC
06:20aSNAP : Annual Report
PU
06:11aSNAP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
06:10aSNAP INC. : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
02/05SNAP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/05SNAP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05SNAP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/05SNAP INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
02/05SNAP : Option-trading strategies for Advanced Micro Devices, Alibaba, Cisco Syst..
PR
01/31SNAP INC : annual earnings release
01/30SNAP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 524 M
EBIT 2019 -538 M
Net income 2019 -1 088 M
Finance 2019 732 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,50x
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
Capitalization 9 116 M
Chart SNAP INC
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Tim Stone Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC27.77%9 116
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC4.73%8 435
GRUBHUB INC3.98%7 244
MOMO INC (ADR)28.88%6 259
SEA LTD (ADR)32.69%5 031
QUDIAN INC - ADR20.05%1 693
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.