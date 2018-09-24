Log in
Nyse  >  Snap Inc    SNAP

SNAP INC (SNAP)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/24 08:39:37 pm
9.055 USD   -0.93%
07:59pSNAP : Introducing Visual Search
PU
09/11SNAP : The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
AQ
09/11Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
RE
OFFRE

Snap : Introducing Visual Search

09/24/2018 | 07:59pm CEST

Beginning this week, we're testing a new way to search for products on Amazon right from the Snapchat camera. We'll be rolling it out slowly, but we wanted to announce it to everyone at the same time.

It's super easy to use. Simply point your Snapchat camera at a physical product or barcode, and press and hold on the camera screen to get started.

When the item or barcode is recognized, an Amazon card will appear on-screen, surfacing a link for that product or similar ones available on Amazon. Tap your selection to visit the Amazon App (if you have it installed on your phone) or Amazon.com, where you can complete your purchase or keep browsing.

Snapchat has always been the fastest way to communicate, and now it's the fastest way to shop!

Happy Snapping!

Team Snap

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 17:58:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 156 M
EBIT 2018 -820 M
Net income 2018 -1 397 M
Finance 2018 1 094 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,15x
EV / Sales 2019 7,00x
Capitalization 11 675 M
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Tim Stone Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC-37.44%11 764
GRUBHUB INC89.07%12 412
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC115.58%11 124
MOMO INC (ADR)89.71%9 352
SEA LTD (ADR)9.53%4 663
QUDIAN INC - ADR-56.22%1 822
