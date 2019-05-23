Snap : Oona King Joins Snap as First VP of Diversity and Inclusion -TechCrunch

--Snap Inc. (SNAP) has named its first vice president of diversity and inclusion, hiring Oona King, TechCrunch reported Thursday. Ms. King, who is joining from Google, is a former member of the British Parliament.

--A memo sent to Snap employees Thursday said the company plans to "lead by example and contribute to human progress by breaking down systemic barriers that lead to people feeling excluded," TechCrunch reported.

Full story at https://techcrunch.com/2019/05/23/snap-head-diversity-inclusion/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com