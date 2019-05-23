Log in
SNAP INC

(SNAP)
Snap : Oona King Joins Snap as First VP of Diversity and Inclusion -TechCrunch

05/23/2019

--Snap Inc. (SNAP) has named its first vice president of diversity and inclusion, hiring Oona King, TechCrunch reported Thursday. Ms. King, who is joining from Google, is a former member of the British Parliament.

--A memo sent to Snap employees Thursday said the company plans to "lead by example and contribute to human progress by breaking down systemic barriers that lead to people feeling excluded," TechCrunch reported.

Full story at https://techcrunch.com/2019/05/23/snap-head-diversity-inclusion/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.91% 1145.34 Delayed Quote.10.61%
SNAP INC -1.68% 11.12 Delayed Quote.105.26%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 593 M
EBIT 2019 -445 M
Net income 2019 -1 078 M
Finance 2019 721 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 9,26x
EV / Sales 2020 7,12x
Capitalization 15 464 M
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Lara Sweet Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC105.26%15 464
SEA LTD (ADR)178.27%10 501
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-9.09%7 400
GRUBHUB INC-10.82%6 072
MOMO INC (ADR)15.24%5 765
DENA CO LTD16.11%2 874
