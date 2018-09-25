Snap : Register to vote on Snapchat!

Voting is one of the most important forms of self-expression we have in America. So today, on National Voter Registration Day, we're offering a new way for our community to register to vote quickly and easily - right in Snapchat with TurboVote!

If you're 18-years-old or over and in the US, you'll find a link to register on your User Profile page starting today. You'll also see a video message from 'Team Snapchat', and fun new creative tools like nationwide Filters you can use to encourage your friends to register. Plus, don't forget to check out Discover for Stories about the midterm elections and voter registration efforts happening across our communities!

Happy Voting!

Team Snap