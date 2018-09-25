Log in
SNAP INC (SNAP)
9.225 USD   +3.07%
Snap : Register to vote on Snapchat!

09/25/2018

Voting is one of the most important forms of self-expression we have in America. So today, on National Voter Registration Day, we're offering a new way for our community to register to vote quickly and easily - right in Snapchat with TurboVote!

If you're 18-years-old or over and in the US, you'll find a link to register on your User Profile page starting today. You'll also see a video message from 'Team Snapchat', and fun new creative tools like nationwide Filters you can use to encourage your friends to register. Plus, don't forget to check out Discover for Stories about the midterm elections and voter registration efforts happening across our communities!

Happy Voting!

Team Snap

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 14:33:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 156 M
EBIT 2018 -820 M
Net income 2018 -1 397 M
Finance 2018 1 094 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,94x
EV / Sales 2019 6,84x
Capitalization 11 432 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Tim Stone Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC-38.74%11 432
GRUBHUB INC89.07%12 195
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC115.58%10 792
MOMO INC (ADR)85.13%9 112
SEA LTD (ADR)9.53%4 770
PPDAI GROUP INC - ADR-7.17%1 801
