Snap : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Lynton Michael

Snap Inc [ SNAP ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SANTA MONICA, CA 90405

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2/4/2019

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Class A Common Stock

J (1)

6400

A

$0.00

2269680

IBy Lynton(2) Asset LP

Class A Common Stock

185485

D

Class A Common Stock

20661

I

By Alter GrandchildrenTrust

(3)

Class A Common Stock

103740

IBy Lynton Foundation (4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Pro rata distribution from Benchmark Capital Partners VII, L.P., of which the reporting person is a limited partner.

(2) The reporting person is trustee of Lynton Asset LP. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.

(3) The reporting person is trustee of the Alter Grandchildren Trust. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.

(4) The reporting person is trustee of the Lynton Foundation. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except as to the reporting person's pecuniary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Lynton Michael C/O SNAP INC. 2772 DONALD DOUGLAS LOOP NORTH SANTA MONICA, CA 90405 X

Signatures

/s/ Atul Porwal, Attorney-in-fact

2/5/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.