Snap : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Represents the sale of shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement and release of restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the issuer to the reporting person. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of issuer's Class A Common Stock.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $15.29 to $15.34 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.